UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy and hazy

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times today with temperatures set to decrease in coastal areas.

It will feel humid by night and into Saturday morning with a probability of mist forming over coastal northern areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, causing blowing dust which will reduce horizontal visibility over some exposed areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

