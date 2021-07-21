Coronavirus: UAE records 1,506 new cases

Motorists queue for PCR tests at Seha's testing and vaccine centre on Abu Dhabi's Corniche. (Victor Besa / The National)

The UAE reported 1,506 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday after an additional 242,524 tests.

The latest caseload brought the number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic to 665,533.

Three people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,907.

Another 1,484 people overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 643,234.

The number of active cases stands at 20,392.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes have been integral to the UAE's handling of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, at least 77.70 per cent of the UAE population has received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 68.41 per cent are fully vaccinated.