Vets in Abu Dhabi have operated to remove an air gun pellet from a stray cat, in the second such case in as many months.

Oscar, a one-year-old Arabian Mau, was brought in by rescuers to be treated for feline infectious peritonitis, a serious viral disease in cats, after being found on streets skinny, weak and unwell.

Wayne Cutting, the man who rescued Oscar from Mina Port, discovered a lump on his side, prompting vets at Abu Dhabi's British Veterinary Clinic to run tests.

An air gun pellet can be seen in an X-ray taken by vets. Courtesy: Fawaz Kanaan

“We thought it was a tumour,” said Dr Ahmad Jakish, a vet at the clinic.

“So I tried to do a fine needle aspiration but when I put the needle in, it made the tip of the needle bend because it was metallic.”

An X-ray revealed it was an air gun pellet.

They decided not to operate at the time as it posed no immediate danger to Oscar, and waited two months until the cat had recovered from his illness.

They removed the pellet this month, only weeks after performing a similar operation on a stray Persian cat called Winter, who has been rehomed.

Oscar is also being prepared for adoption, said Mr Cutting, a South African who has lived in the capital for eight years.

He said Oscar would make a good pet.

Dr. Ahmed Jakish, operates on patient Oscar, to remove the air gun pellet inside him at Abu Dhabi's British Veterinary Clinic.

“He’s very quirky. He will sit there and pop up and walk around and make little grunting noises,” Mr Cutting said.

Oscar was found in the same area where several cats’ bodies were discovered in Mina.

Mr Cutting and other rescuers who were feeding cats in the area assumed they had been poisoned.

“Then when we realised Oscar had been shot, it seemed far more plausible that they had also been shot,” he said.

Vets say they have seen fewer cases of animal abuse recently, despite the spate of air gun shootings.

They urged people to report any incidents to authorities.

The UAE has strict laws governing animal abuse.

Anyone caught abusing or illegally hunting, buying or selling animals faces a fine of up to Dh200,000 ($54,448) and a one-year prison term under Federal Law 18, issued in 2016.

Cases of animal cruelty can be reported via the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment portal.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

