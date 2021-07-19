Eid Al Adha: Dubai Police step up patrols in Hatta

Police in Hatta are stepping up patrols during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
The force urged people travelling in the area over the four-day break to follow the rules of the road, refrain from using phones while driving and adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.
Many people are taking advantage of the long weekend to explore the country and enjoy a staycation.
Dubai's Hatta is a popular spot with its hiking trails and bike paths in the mountains. It is also less humid than the coastal cities.
Col Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said there would be more patrols than usual over Eid and that the public "should refrain from using their phones to exchange Eid greetings while driving".
Doing so could “cause serious accidents due to distraction”, he said.
Col Al Ketbi said it was also important to follow Covid-19 rules such as wearing masks and observing social distancing.
He warned people about the dangers of using fireworks and cautioned parents against allowing their children to swim in dams and climb dangerous cliffs.
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
Juventus 1 (Dybala 45')
Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4')
Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)
Con Coughlin: To survive, Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Gavin Esler: Nato summit failed for making news more than it made deals
Simon Waldman: Nato continues to be Ankara’s best security guarantor
