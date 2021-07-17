UAE weather: cooler with chance of rain

Temperatures are expected to drop in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The UAE will be cloudy and could see rainfall on Saturday

The National
Jul 17, 2021

The UAE will experience cooler conditions on Saturday as a low pressure system continues to move across the region.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say there is a chance of rainfall in some inland areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate at around 25 km/h, with gusts reaching a maximum of 40 km/h near coastal areas.

Weather experts say winds could blow dust and sand which will reduce visibility for drivers.

Sunday will be cloudy and hazy at times, with stronger winds and rougher seas expected.

Updated: July 17th 2021, 12:49 AM
if you go

The flights

Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours.

The hotel

Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes.

The tour

Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

The Ashes

Results
First Test, Brisbane: Australia won by 10 wickets
Second Test, Adelaide: Australia won by 120 runs
Third Test, Perth: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs
Fourth Test: Melbourne: Drawn
Fifth Test: Australia won by an innings and 123 runs

