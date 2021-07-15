New border entry rules for Abu Dhabi announced

Motorists queue for PCR tests at the Seha drive-through testing centre and vaccine on Abu Dhabi's Corniche. (Victor Besa / The National)

Latest: Abu Dhabi introduces stay-home orders from midnight to 5am on Monday

Abu Dhabi set out new entry rules to come into effect from Monday.

Under the new directives, every person travelling to the emirate must present a negative PCR test received within 48 hours or a negative DPI test received no more than 24 hours prior.

The regulations were part of a raft of new measures announced by Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee late on Thursday evening.

The new testing rules will apply to those vaccinated and unvaccinated members of the public.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved new entry requirements for Abu Dhabi from Monday 19 July, as part of proactive efforts to prevent Covid-19 variants and to ensure continuous testing. pic.twitter.com/gniDAyYWyU — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2021

Presently, those who received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than 28 days ago would be given E status on the Al Hosn app.

E status would allow entry to the capital from other emirates. E status could be maintained by taking a PCR test every seven days.

New entry rules for Abu Dhabi

>The committee approved allowing entry to the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result and within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI result.

>Those entering via PCR must take a PCR test on day four of entry for those staying four days or more, and take an additional PCR test on day eight for those staying eight days or more.

>Those entering via DPI must take a PCR test on day three of entry for those staying 48 hours or more, and take an additional PCR test on day seven for those staying seven days or more.

>A DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times. The procedures apply to all vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and residents.