UAE and France discuss bilateral relations at key summit

The UAE and France discussed bilateral relations and developments in the past 10 years at a key virtual summit on Tuesday.
Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, Francois Delattre, secretary general of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and several officials attended.
The high-level meeting talked about increased trade and investment, and discussed bilateral co-operation in various sectors, such as oil and gas, nuclear and renewable energy, education, health and food security.
The talks also focused on anti-money laundering and terrorism.
Officials also spoke of the major achievements of the past decade, such as the opening of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and the signing of the 2009 Joint Defence Agreement.
Both countries discussed ways to advance co-operation with African countries.
A 10-year, bilateral roadmap of the UAE-France strategic partnership (2020-2030) was adopted in June 2020.
Officials also welcomed the announcement of a new co-investment partnership dedicated to Africa between Bpifrance, an investment bank, and Mubadala Investment Company.
The countries discussed climate change and hope to organise a One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund event in the UAE in October.
They praised the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme and the successful commercial operation of the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
They expressed their satisfaction with the progress made in the nuclear field, specifically the recent agreement between Framatome, a French nuclear reactor business, and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s JV subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company.
Both countries praised their joint efforts to fight the Covid–19 pandemic and agreed to increase co-operation in health and medicine.
They also commended the success of the bilateral residency and fellowship programme, which allows Emirati doctors to get specialisation degrees in France.
The UAE expressed their wish to attract French doctors for fellowship programmes.
Both parties praised their achievements in artificial intelligence.
An agreement - A Vision for a Digital 21st Century - was signed between the two countries in February 2019.
The UAE and France have also set up 42 Abu Dhabi, a coding and programming school, with the help of French computer school école 42.
The first candidates were assessed in May.
Plans to set up campuses of French colleges in the UAE and increase collaboration between educational institutions were also discussed.
The proposed opening of a third branch of Alliance Française in Sharjah was praised, as was an agreement between Institut du Monde Arabe and the Arabic Language Centre to promote Arabic.
France congratulated the UAE on becoming a non-permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations for 2022-2023.
The UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai were called milestones that will further develop friendly ties.
France’s Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier docks in Abu Dhabi - in pictures
Men's semi-finals
Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.
Lahore Qalandars 186 for 4 in 19.4 overs
Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime.
Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born.
UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account.
A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.
Name: Yousef Al Bahar
Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994
Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers
Date started: June 2016
Founders: Gregor Amon and Kevin Czok
Based: Dubai
Sector: Travel Tech
Size: 10 employees
Funding: $350,000 (Dh1.3 million)
Investors: five angel investors (undisclosed except for Amar Shubar)
SPECS
Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR
Engine: 5.7-litre V8
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 362hp
Torque: 530Nm
Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)
THE SPECS
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo
Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm
Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto
Top speed: 250kph
Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: Dh146,999
Allison (Liverpool)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
Fernandinho (Manchester City)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
