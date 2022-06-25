Dubai has half of TripAdvisor's top 10 best views in Middle East

Five spots in Dubai have earned a place in the top 10 locations with the best views in the Middle East, with attractions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain also named in a new analysis of reviews on TripAdvisor.

In a study compiled by US remittance company Remitly, Burj Khalifa takes the crown for its breathtaking views in the region, followed by the Dubai Fountain, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame and Dubai Creek.

The Observation Deck at 300 in Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain round off the spots in the UAE to make it into the top 10.

Burj Khalifa also makes it to No 4 in a global ranking, led by New York City skyscraper attraction Top of the Rock.

Remitly says it analysed more than 1.4 million TripAdvisor reviews to come to the conclusion. The study covered 253 cities around the world as well as all 50 states in the US.

Using the ‘Things to Do’ section of the TripAdvisor website, the attractions in each location with the highest number of mentions of "view" in their reviews were ranked as providing the best view for the specific location.

Results where the term "view" was used negatively or for another context, such as a sports stadium offering a good view of the pitch, were omitted from the final results, the company said. The data used was based on reviews as of May 2022.

The view from Burj Khalifa's observation deck was mentioned more than 28,000 times while the view at the Dubai Fountain had 9,285 mentions. Two spots from Doha, Qatar, also made it to the top 10, with both the Museum of Islamic Art and the Doha Corniche featuring on the list.

Top 10 best viewpoints in the Middle East:

Burj Khalifa, Dubai — 28,518 mentions The Dubai Fountain, Dubai — 9,285 Burj Al Arab, Dubai — 2,516 Museum of Islamic Art, Doha — 1,437 The Doha Corniche, Doha — 1,251 Dubai Frame, Dubai — 1,121 Observation Deck at 300, Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi — 1,090 Dubai Creek, Dubai — 1,059 Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain — 1,041 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi — 936

Globally, the spot with the best views went to Top of the Rock at the Rockefeller Centre in New York City, with more than 42,000 reviewers praising its great views. The London Eye, the Eiffel Tower and Australia's Victoria Peak also make it to the top 10.

Top 10 best viewpoints in the world:

Top of the Rock, New York City — 42,552 mentions London Eye, London — 34,975 Eiffel Tower, Paris — 32,875 Burj Khalifa, Dubai — 28,518 Victoria Peak (The Peak), Hong Kong — 21,524 Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh — 16,896 Guinness Storehouse, Dublin — 15,590 High Roller, Las Vegas — 15,535 Diamond Head State Monument, Hawaii — 15,191 Charles Bridge, Prague — 13,685

Remitly said it conducted the research to help people identify some of the best spots in their new neighbourhood when moving.

“Whether you’ve moved somewhere new or are just visiting somewhere for the first time, getting a good view of a place can be a great way to get a feel for the location, and give that satisfying feeling that you’ve truly ‘arrived’," said Jago McKenzie, principal business manager at Remitly.

