Exploring the UAE: 10 things to do in Fujairah

Tucked away in the north-east of the UAE, Fujairah is a nature-lover’s dream.

From scuba diving and biking to hiking and glamping, the emirate has much to offer, particularly during these cooler winter months.

Here's the best of what you can get up to.

Scuba diving

Corals at Dibba Rock in Fujairah. Photo: Divers Down

Fujairah is famous for its scuba diving and offers an abundance of marine life, including turtles and, if you are lucky, reef sharks and whale sharks.

Snoopy Island is a popular diving spot, so named because it is shaped like the much-loved cartoon character, and is easy to access from the shore at Al Aqah. The small rocky formation is also a great place to snorkel, with a range of companies in the area offering boat trips.

Other popular dive sites in the area include Three Rocks, Dibba Rock, Hole in the Wall and the wrecks of Inchcape 1 and 2.

Parasailing

Parasailing offers a birds-eye view of Fujairah's dramatic landscapes. EPA

What better way to take in Fujairah's natural scenery than from the air? A bird’s eye view allows you to fully appreciate the emirate's dramatic coastline and rocky mountain scape. A number of providers in and around the emirate offer tours and Dibba is an especially good spot to enjoy this adrenaline-inducing experience. Be sure to check the weather before booking.

Hiking

Fujairah Adventure Park. Pawan Singh / The National

The new Fujairah Adventure Park offers hiking for all levels. With 20km of well marked tracks across three difficulty levels, it offers a peaceful escape from the city and is a great way to explore Fujairah’s rocky terrain.

The emirate is also blessed with wadis and water treks. Rainbow Valley is a must-visit with its dramatic colours and terraces from which to soak up the views. Several professional guides offer tours and are advised for less experienced hikers.

Fujairah Fort

Fujairah Fort is a 16th-century structure.

The country’s largest and oldest fort, this 16th-century structure offers a snapshot of a bygone era. Set in the Fujairah Heritage Village, the fort is spread across 610 square metres and was constructed using locally available materials such as rock, gravel and mortar, supported by mangrove poles and a roof made of palm fronds and trunks.

In 1925, the British navy destroyed three of the fort’s towers, which led to its subsequent abandonment. It remained untouched until 1997 when the emirate’s antiquities authority began its restoration.

Friday market, Masafi

Scenes from the Friday market in Masafi. Mona Al-Marzooqi / The National

Although it is called the Friday market, it is possible to visit every day, but the weekend is when it's at its bustling best, with traders offering everything from carpets to toys and fruit and vegetables. The market has been in its current, original form for decades and attracts shoppers from far and wide.

Expect an authentic experience where haggling is a must. The drive alone out to Masafi is worth the trip, as the colours out in this part of the country are particularly vibrant and eye-catching.

Glamping at The Retreat

Designed in traditional Emirati style, this is a hidden gem. Built using natural, locally available resources without having any negative effect on the environment or interfering with the landscape surrounding it, it is the picture of serenity.

Dotted with indigenous plants, the lifestyle and well-being destination offers yoga and meditation, kayaking, paddle boarding and cycling. Accommodation ranges from luxury tents with toilets, showers, beds, wardrobes, side tables and small seating sets, furnished with traditional wooden furniture, to a luxury family suite.

Aqua Bounce water park

Dibba’s Aqua Bounce is a great family day out. With a mix of bouncy domes, balancing beams and slides along the floating obstacle course at the Fairmont Fujairah, it is open to hotel residents as well as non-residents from 10am to 5pm. Adults can enjoy activities such as the floating trampoline at the emirate’s first floating water park.

Biking

Fujairah Adventure Park is the largest bike park in the UAE. Pawan Singh / The National

Set across 20 hectares, the Fujairah Adventure Park is also the largest bike park in the country, offering a range of experiences, from dirt jumping to mountain trails. Visitors can enjoy 1,320 square metres of dirt jumps across four levels, an asphalt pump track, the country’s first, with 2,500 square metres of jumps and two levels of difficulty, and an exciting 15km of mountain bike trails with four levels of difficulty.

Offering riders of all abilities the chance to explore the stunning mountainous scenery, the park is a wonderful way to experience the emirate’s great outdoors.

Umbrella Beach

If you’re looking to spend a day lounging by the sea, Fujairah’s Umbrella Beach is the place to be. Located on Fujairah Corniche, the pristine stretch of beach is now home to walkways, basketball and volleyball courts, children’s play areas and watersports facilities. A grassy expanse borders the beach and you can grab a bite at one of the newly opened coffee shops and restaurants.

Fujairah Heritage Village

For a glimpse of the UAE’s past, head to Fujairah Heritage Village. Visitors can explore the country’s Bedouin heritage and the museum’s diverse collection of artefacts, which include weaponry and fishing boats.

Located north-west of Fujairah city near Madhab Spring Park and Madhab Palace, the village was built back up in 1996 by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah.

A tribute to simpler times, houses in the village are made using traditional techniques, from bricks, mud and date leaves. There is also an example of the traditional Al Yazrah irrigation system, which was used for farming.

