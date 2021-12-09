Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah adopt UAE's new weekend

The governments of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will adopt the UAE's new working week.

Public sector employees in both emirates will move to a Monday to Thursday working week, with a half-day on Friday, from January 1.

The weekend will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai's governments already confirmed they would follow the new working week arrangements announced by the UAE for the federal government on Tuesday.

Public and private schools will follow suit from the start of the new term on Monday, January 3.

"In line with the UAE’s vision and efforts to remain on top of international trends and developments, and in order to continue making progress on global competitiveness indicators across all sectors, the Government of Ras Al Khaimah has adopted the UAE’s new workweek in local government sector," read a statement on Wam on Thursday.

"The roll-out of the system will, nevertheless, take into consideration government entities whose activities require alternative arrangements. Flexible and remote work system will remain in place in line with relevant directives and regulations."

Fujairah's government also announced it would shift its working schedule.

"The government of the emirate of Fujairah has approved changing the weekly work system in the emirate in line with the vision of the UAE to enhance its competitive position globally in the economic and business sectors and to keep pace with global developments and trends," a Wam statement said.

"The official working hours in government agencies will be from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm on Friday."

The move is aimed at boosting the work-life balance of the UAE population and will help to "better align the Emirates with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map", a statement from the UAE Government Media Office said.

The new working week will support the UAE's global development in the decades to come.

"It will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies," the statement added.

"The new working week will also bring the UAE’s financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions such as those driving global stock markets, banks and financial institutions. The move is expected to boost not only trading opportunities but also add to the flexible, secure and enjoyable lifestyle the Emirates offers its citizens and residents."