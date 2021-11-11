Pokemon passenger plane to take flight in Japan in December

Japanese airline Air Do has transformed one of its jets into a Pokemon-themed plane that will take to the skies from December 1.

The low-cost carrier has dubbed one of its Boeing 767-300 jets as an official Pokemon plane, complete with a new livery featuring characters from Japan's most-loved anime series.

Called the Rokon Jet Hokkaido – or Vulpix Jet Hokkaido to English speakers, the aircraft's livery is emblazoned with the normal Vulpix on one side, and the ice-like Alolan form of the character, on the other.

There's also a huge Vulpix on the aircraft's tail and the Pokemon livery has been created in Air Do's corporate colours of yellow and blue.

Inside the jet, the fandom continues with passengers' headrest covers also sporting the much-loved characters.

And knowing that the 37th row will appeal to mega-fans of Vulpix – after all, it's the character's numbers in the Pokedex – seats on this row are decorated with the foxlike character.

Crew will also get in on the fun, by serving drinks in Vulpix-adorned cups, handing out themed stickers and postcards to passengers and wearing aprons decorated with Pokemon characters.

Based in Hokkaido, the area of Japan that has the coldest temperatures and most snowfall, Air Do chose Pokemon's Alolan Vulpix as one of its mascots because it lives in the snowy mountains. The Pokemon is also an apt choice given that the Ezo Red Fox is a common sight in Japan's northernmost island.

The aircraft will fly across Japan from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to destinations in Hokkaido, including Sapporo, Asahikawa and Hakodate, and is designed to boost tourism across the region as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Pokemon fans and plane-spotters keen to keep up with where the jet will be flying next can visit this dedicated website set up by Air Do.