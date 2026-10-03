Andaz One Bangkok, by Hyatt review: Thai creativity meets skyscraper views in heart of the city

From my 10th-floor room at Andaz One Bangkok, by Hyatt, the lush greenery of Lumpini Park lines the Thai capital's skyline, offering a bird's-eye view of the world's most visited city.

Bangkok recorded more than 30 million international arrivals last year, according to Euromonitor International, a market intelligence company.

Opened in December 2025, Andaz One Bangkok, by Hyatt enters the city's competitive hospitality market through its “vertical neighbourhood” concept, presenting local artists' works while blending in contemporary design.

The hotel is located in One Bangkok – the Thai capital's largest integrated district – which combines offices, retail areas, luxury residences and other facilities. It is also within walking distance of Lumpini Park, often described as Thailand's Central Park.

The National checked in for two nights to experience Hyatt's newest property in downtown Bangkok.

The welcome

Thai textile artist Ploenchan 'Mook' Vinyaratn's Blockwilt (2024) serves as the artistic centre of the lobby at Andaz One Bangkok. Photo: Hyatt Show caption: Thai textile artist Ploenchan 'Mook' Vinyaratn's Blockwilt (…

The reception desks sit within the lobby rather than behind a partition, creating a more approachable arrival experience.

I checked in during the hotel's Sunset Hour, from 5pm to 6pm, when mini portions of yum som o (pomelo salad), pandan coconut tart, crispy rice with herbs and other bites are provided from a small buffet.

The room

A Park View Deluxe room at Andaz One Bangkok. Photo: Hyatt Show caption: A Park View Deluxe room at Andaz One Bangkok. Photo: Hyatt

The hotel has 244 rooms and suites. I stayed in a 63 square metre King Bed Park View Deluxe room, which came with Byredo bathroom amenities.

I also found the thin, waffle-knit navy blue bathrobes – featuring a pop of colour – comfortable and relaxing.

The scene

After settling into my room, I met the hotel's marketing director in the lobby, where I learnt more about the hotel's “vertical neighbourhood” concept, where each floor adopts a different atmosphere inspired by nearby neighbourhoods.

For instance, a textile art installation by Thai artist Ploenchan “Mook” Vinyaratn spanning the lobby wall tells stories of the hotel's surroundings. In one corner, colourful upcycled yarns symbolise the city's tangled power cables.

The director told me that the team from the local company Pia Interior Co roamed around the alleyways and neighbourhoods hidden beneath tall buildings and embassies. The team then drew inspiration from these explorations when designing the hotel. Meanwhile, Bangkok firm Architects 49 (A49) was responsible for the property's architecture.

The food

Piscari serves Mediterranean-inspired seafood and meat dishes. Photo: Hyatt Show caption: Piscari serves Mediterranean-inspired seafood and meat dishe…

I had my first dinner at Andaz Terrace, where I enjoyed a much larger portion of the pomelo salad (250 baht or Dh28) than the one served at the lounge. I ended the meal with a vanilla chiffon cake with strawberries on top (230 baht).

The next morning, I had my first breakfast at the same location and decided that I preferred its daytime views to evening ones, thanks to its natural light. From buffet options to made-to-order egg dishes, I had more pomelo salad (light and fresh) and Thai basil chicken.

I was fortunate to have clear skies during my days in the Thai capital, despite reading that rain was expected throughout the week. I could see office towers with LEDs, while Lumpini Park trees were visible underneath them. The open-air, 180-degree landscape made the breakfast memorable.

I particularly liked Piscari, a rooftop dining and bar spot that offers seafood and meat dishes with Mediterranean twists. I enjoyed two servings of tuna tartare with avocado and tapioca chips (480 baht), as well as a hamachi crudo with beetroot, coriander and raspberry (420 baht) for starters. I also opted for a grilled octopus leg with spiced potato espuma (680 baht) and a pan-seared sea bass (380 baht for 50 grams).

Wellness

The hotel has a saltwater pool. Photo: Hyatt Show caption: The hotel has a saltwater pool. Photo: Hyatt

I booked a private Ruesi Reset session – inspired by a form of Thai yoga called ruesi dat ton – which lasted about 45 minutes. It felt like a much-needed deep stretching session. The instructor guided me through a range of stretches, from lifting my hips to touching my toes.

The hotel's saltwater pool is open from 7am to 8pm, and the gym is open 24 hours a day.

The bottom line

It was satisfying to admire Bangkok's skyscrapers with Lumpini Park beneath them, while enjoying local and fusion flavours. Andaz One Bangkok's location also makes it easy to access the motorway to head to convention centres or the airport.

Room rates depend on season – my room starts at 15,000 baht (Dh1,657), excluding taxes. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is by 12pm.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time