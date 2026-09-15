Thailand reduces visa-free entry to 30 days for travellers from regions including Gulf

Thailand has halved the length of visa-free stays for tourists from across regions, including the Gulf, to 30 days.

The rules apply to tourists from more than 60 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Citizens of India, the Philippines, the US, China, the UK and the 29-member Schengen area are also included in the measure.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said the shortened stays aim to prevent abuse of the visa system and curb crimes allegedly involving citizens of some foreign countries.

Visitors have recently been arrested on suspicion of crimes including drug offences and operating businesses without permits, sparking a public backlash, AFP reported.

Impact on UAE travellers

Since July 2024, UAE citizens have had visa-free entry to Thailand for up to 60 days for tourism and short business visits. That will now be limited to 30 days.

To enter the country, a UAE citizen should have a passport valid for at least six months. They should have return or onward flight tickets, as well as a hotel booking.

The visa and travel extension rules are based on a traveller's passport, not their residency status. UAE residents must follow the rules for their home nation.

How to extend a stay?

Tourists can still extend their stay once, at the discretion of an immigration officer, AFP quoted a government spokeswoman as saying in May after Thai authorities approved the measure.

UAE citizens will be able to apply for a one-time, 30-day extension, making a visa-free trip up to 60 days in total. The extension costs 1,900 Thai baht ($57).

How to apply for a Thailand visa

Thailand's visa system is run online. All applications submitted from the UAE must be submitted at thaievisa.go.th. Consulates do not accept in-person applications.

Travellers hoping to visit Thailand should choose the right type of visa, gather the required documents, submit the application, pay the fees and wait for their paperwork to be processed.

Which countries get what visas?

Starting today, Thailand has sharply reduced the number of countries and territories on its visa-on-arrival. It includes Belarus, Serbia and Azerbaijan, and allows a stay of up to 15 days and is intended only for tourism.

Tourists from Seychelles and Mauritius receive a 15-day visa exemption, while travellers from Cambodia and Myanmar get 14-day visa-free entry to Thailand.

Thailand has attracted 20.9 million foreign tourists since the beginning of the year, which is down three per cent from the same period in 2025, the latest official figures show.