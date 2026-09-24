I spent five nights on Explora I – is this the future of luxury cruising?

There’s something satisfying about going to bed in one country and waking up in another without needing to repack luggage, catch a flight or change hotel rooms.

But that's how things are aboard the Explora I. One morning I pull back the curtains to find the French coast; the next, I wake up to the colourful buildings of Portofino. In between, my days are spent eating, relaxing and exploring a ship designed to feel more like a luxury resort at sea than a traditional cruise liner.

Explora I is the first ship from Explora Journeys, the Swiss luxury cruise brand launched by MSC Group. With spacious suites, destination-focused itineraries and high-end dining, a six-ship fleet is planned, with three ships currently in operation. Red Sea and Gulf journeys are expected in 2028.

I spent five nights sailing around the Mediterranean to see if Explora I lives up to its promise.

Explora I has several pools and outdoor spaces for guests to relax while at sea. Photo: MSC Group Show caption: Explora I has several pools and outdoor spaces for guests to…

First impressions

After a seven-hour direct flight from Dubai to Nice, my group and I are welcomed aboard with cold towels and drinks, providing relief from the summer heat.

Check-in is straightforward. We hand over our documents and have identification photos taken before we’re handed our room cards, which we will need almost everywhere we go. Our luggage is delivered directly to our suites.

Stepping further inside, there’s little to suggest I’m on a cruise ship. High ceilings, natural light and plush seating make it feel more like an upscale hotel or a glitzy cocktail bar.

The scene

One of the first things that strikes me is how uncrowded the ship seems. There are about 800 guests, yet it rarely feels like that many people are sharing the space.

Older couples and families make up much of the guest list. The atmosphere reflects that: elegant and relaxed rather than loud or party-focused. From a curated art collection featuring works by Damien Hirst and Salvador Dali to boutiques from Rolex, Cartier and Piaget, Explora I knows its audience.

The room

There are 456 oceanfront suites. I’m staying in room 9062, a starboard-side Premier Penthouse. With separate living and sleeping areas, a dining table and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea, it is so spacious that it’s easy to forget I’m on a ship. Decorated in warm, earthy shades of brown, cream and bronze, it feels cosy and inviting.

The Premier Penthouse suites feature a warm colour palette and separate living and sleeping areas. Photo: MSC Group Show caption: The Premier Penthouse suites feature a warm colour palette a…

The bedroom has a king-size bed and walk-in wardrobe, with enough storage to properly unpack rather than live out of a suitcase. It has USB-C and USB charging ports as well as a wireless charging pad. The bathroom has a large walk-in shower and heated floors, as well as a Dyson hairdryer and clothes steamer – useful given the opportunities to dress up on board.

There's also a private terrace, with its own dining area and large daybed facing the ocean. It is a lovely spot for private meals or simply sunbathing while listening to music. I’m given a refillable water bottle and Explora tote bag, both of which come in handy on day trips.

Free self-service laundry facilities are available on two floors. I’m lucky enough to have one directly opposite my room, so I can see when a machine becomes available. But with only two washing machines and two dryers on each floor, demand grows as the journey goes on. On one occasion, I’m dismayed to find someone has already moved my washed clothes into a dryer, and even started it for me.

Life on board

Helios Pool & Bar features a panoramic adults-only pool and lounge experience. Photo: MSC Group Show caption: Helios Pool & Bar features a panoramic adults-only pool and …

Much of life on board revolves around the ship’s pools and outdoor spaces, particularly on days when there’s no rush to head ashore. There are several pools and outdoor areas dotted around, offering places to swim or spend time in the sun, but seating around the busier pools can fill up.

There’s plenty to do inside as well, although activities are more low-key than the packed entertainment schedules associated with some larger cruise ships. There are live performances, fitness classes, talks and games throughout the journey.

I take part in a music trivia night themed around television and movie soundtracks, which turns out to be a lot of fun and brings out a surprisingly competitive streak in the room. Otherwise, much of my downtime is spent wandering around the ship or finding somewhere comfortable to relax.

The food

Food is a major part of the experience, with six restaurants and, refreshingly, no enormous main dining room. Instead, each venue feels like a restaurant in its own right.

Sakura is a popular choice. The Pan-Asian restaurant serves everything from sushi and dim sum to lobster pad Thai and slow-cooked short rib beef beneath a charming cherry blossom-inspired interior.

Marble & Co Grill is the ship’s steakhouse, while Med Yacht Club offers a relaxed Mediterranean menu of dishes designed to share. Fil Rouge leans towards French-inspired fine dining, although none of the restaurants feels overly formal.

Emporium Marketplace is one of six dining venues aboard Explora I. Photo: MSC Group Show caption: Emporium Marketplace is one of six dining venues aboard Expl…

The venue I return to most is Emporium Marketplace. It is essentially the ship’s answer to a buffet, but instead of sprawling trays of food, there are live stations where chefs prepare everything from pasta and pizza to burgers and seafood to order. It’s particularly useful when I don’t want a lengthy sit-down meal – or simply can’t decide what I want to eat. During the day, there are some spectacular views from inside.

The only restaurant I don’t get to experience is Anthology, which offers a multi-course tasting menu at an additional cost.

What is impressive is the range of choices. Even after five nights, the dining never feels repetitive, with in-room dining another option when I feel like staying in my suite. Almost all the restaurants are included in the fare, too.

The spa and wellness

For some downtime between stops, Ocean Wellness occupies about 1,000 square metres at the front of Deck 5 and feels like a luxury resort spa in a five-star hotel.

Access to the Thermal Wellness Suite is included, with facilities such as a hydrotherapy pool, Finnish sauna, steam room, Himalayan salt cave and heated marble loungers.

The Thermal Wellness Suite includes a Himalayan salt cave. Photo: MSC Group Show caption: The Thermal Wellness Suite includes a Himalayan salt cave. P…

Treatments cost extra, and I opt for a 60-minute Inner Space massage with Gugu, designed to help with stress and anxiety. By the end, I’m so relaxed that I let the heated adjustable treatment bed gently raise me back up. Afterwards, I’m led to the salt cave to round off the treatment.

There are also fitness facilities and classes on board, but even if exercise isn't on the holiday agenda, the thermal suite is worth making time for.

Sea sickness: a reality of life at sea

As someone who was prone to motion sickness when I was younger, I come prepared with medication.

For most of the journey, the movement is gentle. I struggle more on the smaller tender boats used to reach some destinations. On one occasion, the water is so choppy while we wait for other passengers that I have to get off and reboard just before departure.

The final night, as we sail towards Rome, is the roughest. The ship is swaying enough that I struggle to balance while walking down the hallway, so I skip dinner, take a motion-sickness tablet and go to bed. Thankfully, it does the trick.

The verdict

Despite the occasional reminder that I’m very much at sea, Explora I largely delivers on its luxury promise. I rarely see my neighbours in the hallways, restaurants never feel too crowded and I can almost always find somewhere quiet to sit, whether that’s on my private terrace or in one of the ship’s lounges.

The experience feels particularly suited to travellers who want the convenience of a cruise without some of the more traditional features. There are no sprawling buffets or packed entertainment schedules. The emphasis instead is on good food, relaxation and simply enjoying the destinations along the way.

By the time I reach Rome, I’ve slept in the same bed for five nights but woken up to an ever-changing view outside. Perhaps that’s the biggest appeal of Explora I: the luxury isn’t only what’s on board, but being able to see several places while unpacking just once.

Seven-night sailings on Explora I, from Barcelona to Rome, start at $5,510 per person, based on two sharing an Ocean Terrace Suite, including taxes and fees.

This review was conducted at the invitation of Explora Journeys and reflects standards during this time