Renaissance Danang Hoi An Resort & Spa review: Beach luxury meets Vietnam's cultural heart

As summer temperatures climb in the UAE, we all think about escape, and it turns out that June, July and August are the perfect time for scuba-diving in Vietnam, with its dry season ensuring calm seas and excellent visibility.

One of the best Vietnamese spots for diving is the Cham Islands, locally called Cu Lao Cham; a pristine archipelago of eight small islands off central Vietnam.

A Unesco Biosphere Reserve since 2009, the islands are home to more than 250 species of fish and 280 species of coral, within 1.65 square kilometres of reefs and seagrass. With a total area of more than 5 square kilometres, it has myriad untouched dive spots, with the most popular sites being Bai Xep, Hon Mo and Hon Tai.

The islands draw their name from the Champa Kingdom, which ruled central and southern Vietnam for 1,700 years until the 19th century.

One of the easiest jumping-off points for exploring the islands is the beachside Renaissance Danang Hoi An Resort & Spa, part of the Marriott Bonvoy group.

The neighbourhood

As well as facing the islands, the hotel is close to the remarkably well-preserved town of Hoi An, a trading port active between the 15th and 19th centuries, and which was itself Unesco-listed in 1999. Just a 15-minute drive away, the town is famous for its silk lanterns, painted houses, and intriguing mix of Chinese, Japanese and French architecture, largely unchanged for the past 400 years.

The hotel is about 40 minutes from the Da Nang International Airport, which has multiple connections to the UAE through Emirates airline and Etihad Airways.

The room

The living area in one of the private villas. Photo: Marriot Bonvoy Info

The hotel is centred around a swimming pool; however, the trick is to book one of the private villas tucked away on either side of the main building.

These three, four and five-bedroom villas offer a discreet alternative to the main hotel rooms. All are two-storey, sea-facing and with a private entrance, to ensure the tranquillity of being away from it all.

I was lucky enough to stay in a three-bedroom villa – almost comically roomy for one person – with an open plan dining space and kitchen, leading on to a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on to a private pool, and the lawn and sea beyond.

There are three, four and five-bedroom villas to choose from. Photo: Marriot Bonvoy Info

With two bedrooms on the ground floor and a third upstairs, I opted to sleep in the main ground-floor room, so I could throw open the sliding doors on to the garden. The en-suite bathroom is discreetly hidden behind plantation shutters, while the bed is a four-poster and extremely comfortable, with a deep cosy mattress.

The food

Breakfast is international, offering Vietnamese, Chinese and international options, making it feasible to enjoy an oat milk iced latte, with mango sticky rice and pancakes at the same time.

The hotel also runs outdoor cooking lessons, making for a lively and entertaining morning. Best of all, the chef was able to adapt the menu to my veganism without making me feel like I was missing out on anything.

One evening we got to experience the Chef's Table, a private, open-air dinner in the villa's garden. Laid-back and intimate, the table was set up under palm trees strung with fairy lights, with a drinks bar and mobile kitchen. Executive chef Zillur Rohoman and his team led us on a multi-course journey through Middle Eastern cuisine, for a delicious taste of home.

Created especially for his Middle Eastern customers, the chef can, however, prepare an international meal as desired.

Vietnamese food is delicious although, like many South-east Asian countries, pork is a key ingredient. Hoi An in particular is a foodie's paradise with its unique fusion of local cuisine with Chinese and Japanese influences.

Local specialities include banh mi sandwiches; com ga (chicken rice); hoanh thanh chien (fried sweet and sour wontons); mi quang (flat turmeric noodles with quail egg, shrimps, and peanuts); and banh dap (steamed rice pancake inside a crispy grilled rice cracker with dipping sauce and stir-fried clams).

A three-bedroom villa with a private pool. Photo: Marriot Bonvoy Info

The facilities

The main hotel is family-friendly with most rooms looking on to the central swimming pool. There is a small shop for beachwear essentials, plus a gym and spa. This offers a steam room, Jacuzzi and seven treatment rooms, where guests can enjoy body scrubs, facials, massages, hot stone, and aroma candle therapies.

For the adventurous, there are riverboat rides through the coconut forest. These can get crowded, so the best option is to book a Thu Bon River “cruise” that sets off from the footbridges area in the Old Town. Be sure to book a journey that heads out of town, to better enjoy the lush scenery of the surrounding area.

Golfers can book a tee-off at the nearby Montgomerie Links Golf Club Experience in Danang; while halfway between Hoi An and Danang are the Marble Mountains (Ngu Hanh Son), a cluster of limestone and marble hills with caves full of statues and shrines.

About 40km south-west of Hoi An is My Son Sanctuary, a Unesco World Heritage Site of abandoned Hindu temples constructed between the 4th and 14th centuries, another relic from the Champa Kingdom, and a reminder of the rich heritage of Vietnam.

The bottom line

The hotel is perfectly placed for exploring central Vietnam, notably the charming old town of Hoi An, with its bike rentals, night markets and lantern-making classes. Replete with tailors, this is an ideal place to get some clothes whipped up during your stay, that will often be delivered straight to your hotel.

Room rates vary by season, with entry-level rooms starting from about $99 (about Dh365) a night, although prices fluctuate depending on dates, room type and availability.

Check in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future