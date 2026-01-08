Queen Rania and Princess Salma board historic Hejaz Railway steam train in Wadi Rum

Queen Rania and her daughter Princess Salma have been taking in the sights of Jordan's Wadi Rum desert.

Known for its dramatic landscape and sandstone heights, the valley is a tourist hotspot and has long been a favourite among Hollywood filmmakers scouting for otherworldly vistas.

Also known as the Valley of the Moon, the protected area was designated a Unesco Heritage Site in 2011.

During Wednesday's trip, Queen Rania and Princess Salma met local tour operators and explored a range of activities, from hiking to rock-climbing routes and Bedouin cultural experiences.

The royals explored a range of activities on offer at the Unesco-listed site. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

They also took part in an immersive historical experience aboard the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway steam train. The experience included a recreation of a battle that took place during the Great Arab Revolt, an armed uprising by the Hashemite-led Arabs against the Ottoman Empire in 1916.

Queen Rania and Princess Salam then sat down with local tour operators around a bonfire. “Call me biased, but I simply cannot imagine a more breathtaking spot on Earth,” Queen Rania posted on Instagram. “A must-see, and just a short drive away from our stunning Petra.”

Queen Rania and Princess Salman aboard the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway steam train. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

Wadi Rum is located two hours from the ancient city of Petra and approximately an hour’s drive from the coastal town of Aqaba. A popular filming destination for local and international films, its distinctive sand dunes have served as the backdrop for several movies and has doubled for Mars in several blockbusters, including The Martian and Red Planet.

It has been the site for fictional desert planets in films from the Star Wars franchise and Dune. It is also where Aladdin found the Cave of Wonders and befriended the Genie.

The royals with with local tour operators. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court

“There are some 600 projects are filmed here every year,” Bashar Abu Nuwar, a senior coordinator at the Royal Film Commission told The National. “This includes advertisements, music videos, short films, as well as feature-length works.”