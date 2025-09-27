Norwegian Bliss review: How I turned a week of solo cruising through Alaska into a wholesome retreat at sea

The holiday choice for our beloved senior citizens; multi-generational families in matching tees soaking up every child-friendly activity; and party people masterfully maximising their all-inclusive packages. These are some of the stereotypes associated with a cruise.

These holidaymakers are well-served and well-represented on board. But the industry is shifting. Last year, the proportion of solo travellers on board cruise liners doubled from six to 12 per cent, while first-time cruisers sent up from 27 to 31 per cent. Under 40s have made up 36 per cent of passengers for the last two years, according to Cruise Lines International Association's 2025 State of the Cruise Industry data.

I could see it for myself when I embarked on a solo cruise around Alaska in July. The offering on board was as varied as the holidaymakers. Cruising is really what you make of it.

For me, that involved curating my own perfect holiday itinerary, from spa sessions and song-and-dance shows at sea, to scenic hikes and animal-spotting on land.

Starting in Seattle before sailing to Sitka, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Victoria on the Norwegian Bliss cruise liner, here's how my week unfolded.

First impressions

The Observation Lounge is a standout feature on the Norwegian Bliss, ensuring all passengers can take in the breathtaking views as the vessel sails through the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line

Arriving in Seattle the day before, I first spot the ship as I stroll to the viewing point at Pike Market. It's impressive – and the first time I comprehend just how big cruise ships actually are. The Norwegian Bliss is approximately 1,094 feet long and 20 decks tall.

Dropping my bags and making my way through security, I'm handed an identity card – my magic key for the week – and make my way to Deck 6. Guest services and a coffee shop are on one side, while a large stage and seating area takes up the centre of the space. This will soon come to feel like the ship's hub.

Slightly overwhelmed, I head to the shore excursion desk to ask for help planning out the seven days ahead of me and am instantly comforted by the team's knowledge, friendliness and patience with a first timer. There's a buzz – both from the crew and 4,000 customers filling up the ship – as our Alaskan adventure awaits.

The scene

The Jersey Boys musical takes to the stage several nights during the seven day cruise itinerary. Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line

That overwhelmed feeling I mentioned? Let me explain. Norwegian Bliss is the company's second largest cruise ship, and the world's 33rd largest. It boasts 19 dining options, 16 bars and lounges, nine outdoor whirlpools, three swimming pools, two beach clubs, one theatre and comedy lounge apiece. Oh, and a two-level go-karting racetrack. That's just a few of the floating hotel's highlights.

Early on in the week, I head to a comedy show at The Social Club, where I order a rose-mocktail and sit an improv-safe distance away from the stage. Comedian Chase gets the crowd chuckling, pointing out husbands clearly dressed by their wives, and claiming a first therapist as “entry-level healing”. A quick 45 minutes of belly-laughter therapy is a must on board.

Later in the week, I snap up the chance to watch The Jersey Boys musical and I haven't stopped singing December, 1963 since.

As well as clubs, a video arcade and mini bowling alley, further entertainment comes in the form of live game shows, family karaoke and group quizzes – which I skip for soaking in balcony views and relaxing at the spa.

The spa and fitness

I make the Thermal Suite on Norwegian Bliss my second home as we sail around Alaska. Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line

One of my first purchases is a spa pass for the entire week. At $389 (Dh1,429) it's a bit pricey if you don't make the most of it, which I do. Inside Mandara Spa is a sizeable pool and hot tub, and I notice these are also available for those with accessibility needs, as it comes complete with a chair lift.

Further in lies a classic dry heat sauna, samarium, steam room, snow room and a salt room. To top off the experience, heated spa beds overlook the sea, with the spa located at the stern. Lying here fresh from the sauna, book in hand, eyes stealing glances of the foamy water wake between pages? Bliss indeed.

During a day at sea, I sign up for an early morning yoga class, and soon learn that balancing on a moving ship is a whole different skill set I don't quite possess. Each session costs $20 – but a weekly class pass is $99. Classes aside, the gym is well equipped and there's even an outdoor jogging track.

The spa and fitness team also run free health and wellness seminars also on the freestyle schedule throughout the week, too.

The room

I stayed in a balcony stateroom, but solo accommodation is also available on board. Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line

When I tell people I'm in a balcony stateroom, I get approving nods. I soon learn that, of all cruises, the Alaskan route is one you want a front row view for, as the ship passes mountains, rainforests and glaciers. Several of my mornings are spent listening to the sound of the sea and watching the (very early) sunrise, and evenings enjoying the (very late) sunset.

It's compact but not cramped, with space for a double bed, sofa, dressing table and mirror, wardrobe and minibar space. There's lots of storage space, so even my embarrassing amount of luggage hides away nicely.

Although I don't stay there myself, I managed a sneak peek at the Haven section of the ship, the more exclusive and luxurious accommodation area.

As well as extra spacious suites, there's also a dedicated bar and restaurant, private indoor pool and outdoor sundeck. Other perks include priority boarding and disembarkation, a 24-hour butler and concierge service as well as complimentary beverages and internet.

For cruisers seeking a more peaceful break and hands-on service, celebrating a special occasion, or just willing to splash the cash for a more luxurious getaway, an upgrade to the Haven is worth considering.

The excursions

The first port stop was Sitka, where we were greeted by rare sunny weather as I embarked on a Eureka falls hike. Photo: Hayley Kadrou / The National

Of course, cruising isn't just about the experience on board. While I'm an accustomed solo traveller, on this occasion I'm slightly fearful of literally missing the boat, so I sign up for excursions via Norwegian at every port stop. Doing so means they’ll guarantee to hold the ship for anyone in a group coming back late.

Visiting such a beautiful landscape, my aim is to connect with nature while also embarking on some physical challenges. As such, I sign up for hiking by Eureka Falls in Sitka; viewing the glaciers first by seaplane and later up close by a smaller vessel when in Juneau; early morning whale watching followed by a wilderness hike in Icy Strait; and rainforest canoeing followed by walking a nature trail in Ketchikan.

Each experience is grounding and makes me want to head back to Alaska in future to explore at length – especially as I'm now clued up on bear safety.

Is a cruise solo traveller friendly?

While dining at Le Bistro on Norwegian Bliss one early evening, I get chatting to a friendly couple who give me tips on spotting whales in the water. Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line

I was a little apprehensive about onboarding solo. In such an action-packed atmosphere – and when taking part in such incredible experiences – I wondered at first if it would be best experienced with other people.

Maybe, but not exclusively. I proved that I could curate a cruise itinerary to suit me. I enjoy the balance of quiet time versus chatting away to fellow cruisers around the ship and during excursions.

There's even a daily meet-and-greet for all solo travellers as well as a dedicated lounge. Plus, the staff are super-friendly and make an effort to remember names and make conversation.

The insider tip

If you're an early riser like me, you'll want to make the most of the quiet mornings on the ship. Head to the stunning observation lounge on deck 16 for a coffee with an ultimate view.

The bottom line

Prices start from $319 per person, but depend on demand and season. Add on packages such as More At Sea start at $149 per person.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the cruise line and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888