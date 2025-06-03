Dubai-Beirut flights: Reopening of Syrian airspace to UAE carriers shaves up to an hour off flight time

The resumption of commercial flights to Damascus is having a positive knock-on effect on flight times to other Middle Eastern destinations, particularly Beirut.

UAE airline flydubai resumed flights to Damascus on Sunday after a 12-year suspension. Other airlines are following suit, with Saudi Arabia's flynas reservicing the Syrian capital from June 12 and Emirates set to relaunch flights between Dubai and Damascus on July 16.

Data from flight tracking site Flightradar24 shows an Emirates flight from Dubai to Beirut on Monday took 2.51 hours. Five days earlier, on May 27, the same journey took 3.40 hours – nearly 50 minutes more.

Qatar Airways also resumed flying over Syria in February, shaving off 45 to 60 minutes of flight time.

According to Flightradar24, the current Qatar Airways flight time between Doha and Beirut is approximately 2.45 hours.

“For airlines, the Syrian airspace provides a better air corridor when travelling, especially on westbound flights that are often impacted by headwinds,” said Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StrategicAero Research. “So any time saved means fuel is saved too – and that’s a cost saving for airlines as well.

“Opening up of commercial airspace provides a double boon for Syria,” he adds. “Not only will it stand to gain revenue from traffic overflying their territory, it opens up the possibility of other airlines also coming back to the country too.”

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption of flights between the Emirates and Syria on April 14, following Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara's visit to the UAE earlier that month during which he held talks with President Sheikh Mohamed.

The opening of Syrian airspace in January has also led to shortened flight times between the UAE and Lebanon further north.

“Most UAE flights stopped using Syrian airspace in 2014, adding an extra hour to Beirut-bound flights,” a contributor to LebanonJets, which tracks flights in and out of Beirut, told The National.

Dubai's flydubai and Sharjah's Air Arabia resumed flying over Syria en route to Beirut on March 11. The flydubai flights used to take four hours and 10 minutes.

“It has been reduced to three hours and 45 minutes since resuming over flying Syrian airspace from March,” a spokesperson for flydubai told The National.

“We were the first UAE carrier to touch down in Damascus on June 1, offering passengers a daily service from Dubai.”

Emirates Airline began flying over Syria last week.

Despite the shorter flight times, airlines are yet to revise their fares, the LebanonJets representative points out.

A Syrian Air aircraft lands on the tarmac at the Aleppo International Airport after its official reopening on March 18. EPA

At the time of writing, a return ticket between Beirut and Dubai on Middle East Airlines, the flag carrier of Lebanon, cost approximately Dh1,575. On Emirates, the same route costs approximately Dh1,751 while on Etihad, they cost approximately Dh2,275.

Due to a high risk to civilian aircraft during the conflict that began in 2011, Syrian airspace was closed off by international carriers.

According to the Conflict Zone & Risk Database, an independent airspace monitor for airlines, commercial airlines avoided Syria entirely due to the risk of aircraft being targeted in error or caught in the crossfire during air attacks involving Israel, Russia and Iran.

The restarting of regular flights to Syria marks another significant step forward in the nation's postwar recovery. It will also be a major boost for Syrians in the UAE who have been deprived of a direct air link to connect with family and friends for so many years.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

Mountain%20Boy %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zainab%20Shaheen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Naser%20Al%20Messabi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

12%20restaurants%20opening%20at%20the%20hotel%20this%20month %3Cp%3EAriana%E2%80%99s%20Persian%20Kitchen%3Cbr%3EDinner%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EEstiatorio%20Milos%3Cbr%3EHouse%20of%20Desserts%3Cbr%3EJaleo%20by%20Jose%20Andres%3Cbr%3ELa%20Mar%3Cbr%3ELing%20Ling%3Cbr%3ELittle%20Venice%20Cake%20Company%3Cbr%3EMalibu%2090265%3Cbr%3ENobu%20by%20the%20Beach%3Cbr%3EResonance%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EThe%20Royal%20Tearoom%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwin-turbo%2C%20V8%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503%20bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E513Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh646%2C800%20(%24176%2C095)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6.5-litre%20V12%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E725hp%20at%207%2C750rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E716Nm%20at%206%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ4%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C650%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

pakistan Test squad Azhar Ali (capt), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”