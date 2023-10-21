Europe delays Etias visa programme until 2025

The European Union is delaying its new visa waiver programme, which is due to affect UAE, US, UK and Australian travellers.

Originally set to launch next year, the Etias (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) is now expected to be rolled out fully in 2025.

It requires pre-approved online documentation for tourists to visit 30 countries in Europe. It is set to encompass 1.4 billion people from 58 countries who are currently exempt from needing a visa to visit.

On Thursday, eu-Lisa – the agency responsible for the digital system – said it needs more time to implement the changes.

The Entry/Exit system – a central database tracking non-EU residents when they enter and leave – will reportedly now come into force in the second half of next year. Following that, the Etias will begin in the first half of 2025.

The change will affect a number of countries listed in the top 10 on the Henley Passport Index, including the UK (passport holders can currently access 188 countries visa-free), New Zealand (187 countries), Canada (185 countries) and the US (184 countries).

How does an Etias work?

Etias are not visas, but pre-travel authorisation approval for citizens similar to the Esta visa waiver programme introduced by the US in 2009.

The authorisation will be linked to a traveller’s passport and valid for up to three years or until the passport expires. Upon getting a new passport, travellers will require updated Etias travel authorisation.

"With a valid Etias travel authorisation, you can enter the territory of these European countries as often as you want for short-term stays – normally for up to 90 days in any 180-day period," says the EU's official Etias website.

"However, it does not guarantee entry. When you arrive, a border guard will ask to see your passport and other documents and verify that you meet the entry conditions."

The EU Etias website says most applications are processed within minutes but some occasions may take up to four days.

The site states: "Please note that this period could be extended by up to 14 days if you are requested to provide additional information or documentation, or up to 30 days if you are invited to an interview."

The information states that travellers should apply for an Etias travel authorisation well in advance of their planned journeys.

Applications will be possible via the official Etias website or mobile application and will cost €7 ($7.80).

Who will have to apply for Etias travel authorisation?

Passport holders from the following countries will need to apply.

Albania

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Bahamas

Barbados

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominica

El Salvador

Georgia

Grenada

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Macao

Malaysia

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Montenegro

New Zealand

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Palau

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Taiwan

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uruguay

Venezuela

Full list of European countries requiring Etias travel authorisation

When the system begins, the following 30 European counties will require visa-exempt travellers from the list above to have Etias travel authorisation. EU country Ireland is exempt from the list.