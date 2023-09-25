First W Hotel to open on Saudi Arabia's snow-capped Trojena in Neom

The first W Hotel in Saudi Arabia is set to open in Trojena, Neom's snow-capped mountain district, which will be home to the first outdoor ski resort in the Gulf.

On Monday, the megacity announced it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to open W Hotel in Trojena, as well as a JW Marriott property.

The W Hotel will be located in Lake Village, a destination set alongside a 2.8-kilometre-long architectural lake with a forest and home to markets, dining outlets and entertainment areas. The property will have 236 guest rooms, including 47 suites, offering mountain and lake views.

Signature brand spaces such as Living Room, Wet Deck, W Lounge and Away Spa will be present, as well as four other dining destinations and a retail space, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Neom's The Bow will also be home to an underwater hotel. Photo: Neom

JW Marriott Hotel in Trojena, meanwhile, will be in The Bow, which a statement describes as a "futuristic water world" or a substructure immersed inside a lake. The luxury hotel will feature 500 rooms and suites, five dining venues, a fitness club, a kids' club, spa and swimming pools.

Located in the highest mountain range in Saudi Arabia, Trojena is part of the $500 billion megacity Neom in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia. It is being developed as a year-round adventure sports destination, with activities such as skiing, water sports, hiking and mountain biking, and will be the host of the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

TROJENA Trojena will open in 2026 as part of Saudi Arabia's megacity of the future. Photo: Neom

First unveiled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017, Neom spans 26,000 square kilometres and when complete will be home to smart cities, trade ports, research centres, sports and entertainment venues, luxury resorts and tourist attractions.

Several other hotel groups have already announced plans to open properties in Neom, including Minor Hotels, Four Seasons, Ennismore, Collective Retreats and GHM Hotels.

“We are excited to work with Neom to develop these two exciting properties in one of the most highly anticipated developments in the world,” said Chadi Hauch, Marriott International's regional vice president of lodging development in the Middle East. “W Hotels continues to redefine the luxury hospitality sector, and Neom is an ideal fit with its vision centred around innovation, creativity, design and exploration, while JW Marriott, one of our flagship brands, will bring its legacy of extraordinary hospitality, thoughtful design and enriching experiences.”

Chris Newman, executive director of Neom Hotel Development, added: “The JW Marriott will be paramount in positioning Trojena as a class-leading venue for major global conferences and exhibitions, as well as high-profile events, while W Hotels will transform the way visitors of our mountain destination enjoy entertainment, culture and culinary experiences."