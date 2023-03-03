Four Seasons island resort plans revealed for Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea megaproject

The latest luxury hotel planned for Saudi Arabia's growing The Red Sea development has been revealed.

Four Seasons Resort will join the upscale hotels bound for the eco-tourism destination on the kingdom's west coast.

It will be located on Shura Island, the main hub of The Red Sea megaproject, and have a marina, an 18-hole golf course and a marine discovery centre.

Created by Foster+Partners, the company designing the Red Sea's Grand Hyatt, Raffles and InterContinental hotels, the Four Seasons Resort will have 149 rooms and suites, all offering views of the island’s shoreline and surrounding Red Sea.

It will have six restaurants and lounges, three lagoon-like outdoor pools and a full-service spa with a hammam. The resort's private coastline will be divided into two separate beaches, one for families and the other as an adults-only retreat.

Children will be welcome at the family-friendly escape, which will have Four Seasons' popular Kids For All Seasons space, offering daily complimentary recreational and educational activities.

Activities on offer will make the most of the hotel's surrounding location with discovery trips to the ruins at Mada’in Saleh, the first site in the kingdom recognised by Unesco that is compared to Jordan's Petra, mangrove adventures and visits to dormant volcanoes. The marine discovery centre will provide children and adults insight into the unique sea life that call the region and its protected coral reefs home.

“This new destination provides the next generation of travellers with an incredible opportunity to discover what Saudi Arabia has to offer, building on its historic and cultural significance, while highlighting the exceptional natural beauty of the region,” said John Pagano, group chief executive at Red Sea Global.

“We are thrilled to have Four Seasons as a partner on this project, bringing their world-renowned service expertise to the beautiful Red Sea.”

Developed over 28,000 square kilometres of land including a vast archipelago of more than 90 islands, The Red Sea promises turquoise-lined coastlines, unrivalled marine life and a variety of upscale accommodation options.

The project is expected to welcome its first guests this year when the airport, St Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and Six Senses Southern Dunes will open.

Four Seasons' Red Sea Resort is the hotel chain's latest addition in Saudi Arabia, joining new hotels in Diriyah and Jeddah, with more Four Seasons developments in the kingdom expected to be announced soon.