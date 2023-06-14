Anantara announces resort on Saudi Arabia's snow-capped Trojena in Neom

Minor Hotels is the latest hospitality group heading to Saudi Arabia.

The international hotel chain will open Anantara in Trojena in Neom as part of the megacity's snow-capped mountain district, which will be home to the first outdoor ski resort in the Gulf.

The five-star resort will be set in the Water Village, part of the Valley Cluster of Trojena.

Currently under development, the valley will be home to three developments centred on a 2.8km man-made freshwater lake. All rooms and suites at Anantara in Trojena will offer travellers lake or mountain views.

Known for creating resorts and hotels that reflect their location and blend harmoniously with nature, Anantara's latest offering will include two speciality restaurants and an all-day dining venue with a show kitchen. It will also have a rooftop majlis cafe and a high tea lounge.

An activity pavilion will allow travellers to take part in a wide range of activities including padel tennis, camel riding, horse riding and guided walks around the lake and mountain area.

Designers have drawn plans for Trojena in Neom to be home to the first outdoor ski resort in the Gulf. Photo: Neom

The Anantara Spa will be a luxury haven with male and female wet areas and treatment rooms, plus traditional Arabian hammams and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel's infinity pool will be Instagram-worthy thanks to its mountain backdrop and views over Trojena Lake.

There will also be a stargazing deck and outdoor cinema.

Designed to cater to all travellers, the hotel will have supervised children and teenagers clubs to cater for families, and its own on-site helipad.

“Trojena redefines the understanding of year-long ultra-luxury hospitality and mountain tourism,” said Philip Gullett, executive director and region head at Trojena. "With the addition of the Anantara in our iconic Water Village, we will be elevating the travel experience for discerning guests.

“The Anantara will serve as a luxurious sanctuary along the edge of Trojena’s new lake, situated in a region that will offer the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort and where world-class sporting events, art exhibitions, concerts, and cultural festivals will be staged.”

As well as luxury hotels, the Water Village at Trojena will be home to upscale residential, hospitality and commercial experiences including many retail and dining outlets.

Located in the highest mountain range in Saudi Arabia, Trojena is part of the $500 billion megacity Neom in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia.

First unveiled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017, the futuristic destination spans 26,000 square kilometres and when complete will be home to smart cities, trade ports, research centres, sports and entertainment venues, luxury resorts and tourist attractions.

Several other hotel groups have already announced plans to open hotels in Neom including Marriott, Four Seasons, Ennismore, Collective Retreats and GHM Hotels.