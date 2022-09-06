Six ways to win tickets and trips to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

In a little over 10 weeks, Qatar will roll out the red carpet as it hosts the world’s biggest sporting event.

The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 20 and several companies are offering football fans in the region a chance to win tickets, flights and all-expenses paid trips so you can join in the action.

Here are six ways to get yourself there.

1. Drink Coca-Cola to win an all-expenses paid trip

Coca-Cola is running a special promotion until October 15 in the UAE. Photo: Coca-Cola Middle East

The soft drinks brand is running a promotion through special packs of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite.

Fans who purchase the limited-edition drinks will receive a promotional code, which can be sent to a dedicated WhatsApp number to find out if it's one of the lucky numbers. The winner will head off on an all-expenses paid trip for two to Qatar, with flights, accommodation and tickets to a group stage match included.

The Coca-Cola Fifa World Cup 2022 promotion runs until October 15 in the UAE.

2. Get celebrating with adidas for World Cup tickets

The adidas Al Rihla is the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Photo: Nick Potts

Adidas is known for making official match balls for the tournament — including this year's called Al Rihla — as well as partnering perennial trophy favourites Germany. Now, the company is looking to fly fans to Qatar for the occasion.

To be in with a chance of winning, you'll have to show how you would celebrate winning tickets to the tournament — maybe busting a move, pulling a dab, embarking on a victory lap or busting into a celebratory song and dance.

Make sure someone is there to film it, then upload it and cross your fingers. A panel of adidas athletes will pick the winners, who will receive a pair of tickets to two matches at the tournament, plus three nights of hotel accommodation and return flights to Doha.

Make sure to upload your celebrations before the competition ends on September 30.

3. Find your way around a virtual cabin with Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is pulling out all the stops as it prepares to welcome the world. As well as offering shuttle flights to and from Doha, as well as package holiday deals for the tournament, the airline is also planning on giving away a footballing experience for fans connecting via the virtual world.

Set to the sounds of We Will Rock You, Qatar Airways's virtual reality experience is set inside a QSuite, one of the airline's luxurious business class seats.

Details for the in-flight Delight Game, where users have to click on all of the seat's amenities before a final whistle blows, can be found on the in-flight entertainment screen. Winners will be awarded with a World Cup travel package, including return flights with Qatar Airways, match tickets and accommodation.

4. Get rewarded with a Qatar trip thanks to Tickit

Loyalty app Tickit will send four winners to Doha. Photo: Christopher Pike / Bloomberg

Tickit, an instant rewards programme headquartered in Dubai, and Visa have partnered together to give four lucky winners an all-expenses-paid trip to the tournament.

If you want to be in with a chance of winning, you'll need to download the Tickit Rewards app and register using a UAE-issued Visa credit or debit card.

There's a minimum Dh100 purchase value to enter the contest, which can be spent at any of Tickit's in-store or online partners. The more you spend, the more entries you receive, with one entry for every Dh100 spent on the linked Visa card.

Running until September 25, winners will be selected via a random draw and will enjoy two tickets to two group stage matches, three nights full-board accommodation in a five-star hotel, return flights, airport transfers in Doha and Visa lounge access.

5. Commercial Bank of Dubai will fly customers to Qatar

Commercial Bank of Dubai is giving some lucky customers a chance to fly to Qatar for the World Cup. Sammy Dallal / The National

Another Visa-linked promotion running ahead of the big tournament is in partnership with Commercial Bank of Dubai.

All CBD Visa Credit Card holders are automatically entered into a raffle draw when using their Visa cards — with only a few days of shopping left until the draw closes on Saturday.

For every spend of Dh1,000, cardholders will receive one entry into the draw, but note that this excludes ATM withdrawals. The lucky winners, who will be picked at random, will enjoy flights to Doha, accommodation and match tickets.

6. Buy groceries in Carrefour Qatar to win match day tickets

Shop for groceries at Qatar's Carrefour supermarkets and you could win tickets to the World Cup. Ryan Carter / The National

This one is aimed at those already in Qatar, or who will be in Doha before the end of the month. Supermarket chain Carrefour is giving away day packages and "business class" seats to select match days simply for buying groceries.

To win, you'll have to spend 350 Qatari riyals ($96) or more at any Carrefour Qatar store, either online or in-person. Top billing is one of 12 "business class" seat tickets, which give fans one of the best viewpoints to watch one of the matches, inclusive of a hospitality package with free-flowing food and drinks. There's also two individual day packages up for grabs, each including a pair of standard tickets.

And, if you miss out on the football tickets, there are consolation prizes including gift cards worth up to 15,000 Qatari riyals ($4,119) or a 55-inch Hisense TV to watch all the action from the comfort of your own home. This one ends on September 30.

