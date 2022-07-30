The best summer daycation deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

We’re deep into summer and hotels across the country have plenty of daycation deals for those looking to relax poolside, beachside or in a hotel day room, perhaps.
Whether you're in the capital or keen to soak up some Dubai sunshine, this round-up details what's on offer.
Additionally, if you want to turn those days into nights, check out our guide to the season's best hotel stays.
Abu Dhabi
W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island
Known for its rooftop pool with amazing views over the island, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island's daily Daydream at Wet Deck package is perfect for whiling away summer days. As well as being able to dip into the temperature-controlled swimming pool, you’ll get sun lounger access at Wet Deck and your Dh150 entry fee back to spend on food and beverages.
Monday-Saturday, Dh150; www.wabudhabidining.com
Emirates Palace Beach Club
Want to spend a long summer day at one of the most regal hotel’s in Abu Dhabi? The Emirates Palace Beach Club has it’s own 1.3 kilometres of private shoreline plus two swimming pools, one with a lazy river that’s ideal for chilled-out summer days. Even better, you can beat the heat with 10-hour access to your own deluxe garden terrace room, ideal for a post-swim nap, a spot of lunch or a place to escape to the shade between sunbathing sessions. You’ll also get half your fee back to spend in resort credit.
Daily, Dh600 per adult, Dh300 for children under 12; www.mandarinoriental.com
WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
The first Warner Bros hotel in the Middle East is open this summer for day visits alongside all your favourite film and TV characters. Relax at the family-friendly pool, where there’s a splash zone and dive-in movie screen for children to enjoy, and get access to the hotel’s first-class gym, to help keep your fitness goals on track. Children can also head to the Kids' Club for daily entertainment and you’ll receive credit to spend on dining experiences at any of the hotel’s restaurants.
Daily, Dh250 per adult or Dh500 for a family of four on weekends, Dh150 per adult or Dh300 for family passes on weekdays; reservations via spa.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com; www.hilton.com
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
For five-star service coupled with amazing views, head to Fairmont Bab Al Bahr where you’ll get a comfy sunbed plus Dh100 resort credit per person to spend during your visit. Even better, children under 12 enter free of charge so you can bring the whole family along.
Daily, Dh149 on weekdays, Dh199 on weekends; www.fairmont.com
Anantara Eastern Mangroves
Nestled by Abu Dhabi’s natural waterways, Anantara Eastern Mangroves offers a poolside daycation with a difference. As well as being able to dip into the chilled infinity pool and lounge on luxury sunbeds, you’ll also get to enjoy views of the mangroves and take part in some leisurely bird spotting with several species calling this stretch of land home. Day guests also get their entire entry fee back to spend on food and drinks.
Daily, Dh150 per adult; reservations via emlifestyle@anantara.com; anantara.com
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
With a one kilometre-long private beach and lush gardens, Shangri-La Qaryat, Al Beri comes with views of the Khor Al Maqta creek and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This summer you can bring the whole family to spend the day at the hotel’s infinity pool. There are two options to choose from, depending how much credit you want back to spend on food and beverage at the resort, and best of all — children under 6 swim for free.
Daily, Dh195 (with Dh170 credit), Dh295 (with Dh250 credit), www.shangrila.com
Dubai
Caesars Palace at Bluewaters Dubai
The Neptune Pool and Bar at Caesars Palace at Bluewaters Dubai comes with views of Ain Dubai, comfortable sun loungers, a private beach and all-day access to the sprawling swimming pool. As you relax, peruse the food and beverage menu as you’ll have your full entry fee back to spend on eats and drinks.
Daily, Dh280 weekdays, Dh380 on weekends; www.caesars.com
Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort
Make like an A-lister this summer and head to a private island for a day of beachside lounging, ocean breezes and excellent food and drinks. Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is the first to have opened at the ambitious project off the coast and is welcoming day guests. Enjoy 360-degree views of the city and the ocean, before unwinding in the palm tree-surrounded infinity pool.
It’s not the cheapest daycation package, but this is a private island we’re talking about and your fee includes speedboat transfers plus Dh350 in credit to spend on spa treatments or dining. Children can enter for half-price and enjoy unlimited dining and drinks throughout their visit.
Daily, Dh750 for adults, Dh325 for children aged 5-11, free for children under 5; www.anatrara.com
Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre
If a day lounging in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre appeals, then Four Seasons is the place to go to. Head straight to the rooftop for sun-seeking sessions with a view, or get comfortable beside the hotel’s glass-walled pool surrounded by some of the city's most-loved skyscrapers. And, technically, it won’t cost you a dirham, as you’ll get your full entry fee back to spend on the poolside menu.
Daily, Dh300; www.fourseasons.com
Address Beach Resort
For the ultimate Dubai-style pool day, and plenty of bragging rights on the 'Gram, gather six friends and head to Zeta Seventy Seven, at the Address Beach Resort. The highest outdoor infinity pool in the world, as verified by Guinness World Records, welcomes guests over the age of 21 to take a dip nearly 300 metres above the city. As well as having access to this sweet spot with awe-inspiring vistas, you’ll also get a fully air-conditioned cabana complete with a TV, Bluetooth speakers, a coffee machine and a private bathroom and shower. Food and signature beverages are also part of the deal, so get ready to settle in for the duration.
Daily, Dh7,777 for up to seven people; www.addresshotels.com
Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai
Families should make a beeline for the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai this summer where daycation passes are available until the end of September. Get access to the hotel’s expansive swimming pools and water parks including the lazy river, water slides and cliff jumping points. There’s also a rope climbing course for budding adventurers. Adults can unwind by the pool while children head to the Camp Safari Kids' Club, while teenagers can enjoy the Ezone. Lunch is included, served at Thai restaurant Suan Bua, and you’ll also have access to a superior room for post-swim naps and showers.
Weekdays only, Dh350 excluding taxes for two adults and two children, additional guests from Dh100 per person; www.centarahotelsresorts.com
Rixos The Palm Hotel and Suites
All-inclusive staycations are popular, but why not give an all-inclusive daycation a try? Rixos The Palm Hotel and Suites is offering exactly that this summer with visitors having access to the resort’s temperature-controlled swimming pool and private beach, as well as the Jungle Gym and fitness activities in the outdoor wellness area. Little ones can go to the Rixy Kids' Club, where they’ll have their own mini pool. All food and drinks are taken care of with access to the breakfast and lunch buffets (non-alcoholic package) at A La Turca, plus unlimited soft and house beverages at I-Chill Beach Lounge for those seeking afternoon poolside drinks.
Daily, Dh399 per person on weekdays, Dh499 on weekends; www.accor.com
Vida Emirates Hills
Residential favourite Vida Emirates Hills is offering pool passes this summer at cut-price rates and all of your fee back to spend on food and beverages. Grab a lounger or a cabana and soak up those rays beside the sparkling infinity pool with views over the lush green neighbourhood, plus all of your entry fee back as credit to spend on food and drinks.
Daily, Dh120, Saturdays have a limited F&B menu; www.vidahotels.com