The best summer daycation deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

We’re deep into summer and hotels across the country have plenty of daycation deals for those looking to relax poolside, beachside or in a hotel day room, perhaps.

Whether you're in the capital or keen to soak up some Dubai sunshine, this round-up details what's on offer.

Additionally, if you want to turn those days into nights, check out our guide to the season's best hotel stays.

Abu Dhabi

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Get your entire entry fee back in credit to spend at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island this summer. Photo: Reem Mohammed

Known for its rooftop pool with amazing views over the island, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island's daily Daydream at Wet Deck package is perfect for whiling away summer days. As well as being able to dip into the temperature-controlled swimming pool, you’ll get sun lounger access at Wet Deck and your Dh150 entry fee back to spend on food and beverages.

Monday-Saturday, Dh150; www.wabudhabidining.com

Emirates Palace Beach Club

Emirates Palace has it’s own private shoreline plus two swimming pools to enjoy. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

Want to spend a long summer day at one of the most regal hotel’s in Abu Dhabi? The Emirates Palace Beach Club has it’s own 1.3 kilometres of private shoreline plus two swimming pools, one with a lazy river that’s ideal for chilled-out summer days. Even better, you can beat the heat with 10-hour access to your own deluxe garden terrace room, ideal for a post-swim nap, a spot of lunch or a place to escape to the shade between sunbathing sessions. You’ll also get half your fee back to spend in resort credit.

Daily, Dh600 per adult, Dh300 for children under 12; www.mandarinoriental.com

WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

The WB Abu Dhabi has a huge pool, complete with a dive-in movie theatre. Photo: Hilton

The first Warner Bros hotel in the Middle East is open this summer for day visits alongside all your favourite film and TV characters. Relax at the family-friendly pool, where there’s a splash zone and dive-in movie screen for children to enjoy, and get access to the hotel’s first-class gym, to help keep your fitness goals on track. Children can also head to the Kids' Club for daily entertainment and you’ll receive credit to spend on dining experiences at any of the hotel’s restaurants.

Daily, Dh250 per adult or Dh500 for a family of four on weekends, Dh150 per adult or Dh300 for family passes on weekdays; reservations via spa.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com; www.hilton.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr offers poolside lounging and Khor Al Maqta views. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

For five-star service coupled with amazing views, head to Fairmont Bab Al Bahr where you’ll get a comfy sunbed plus Dh100 resort credit per person to spend during your visit. Even better, children under 12 enter free of charge so you can bring the whole family along.

Daily, Dh149 on weekdays, Dh199 on weekends; www.fairmont.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Anantara Eastern Mangroves has launched a summer daycation offer. Photo: Anantara

Nestled by Abu Dhabi’s natural waterways, Anantara Eastern Mangroves offers a poolside daycation with a difference. As well as being able to dip into the chilled infinity pool and lounge on luxury sunbeds, you’ll also get to enjoy views of the mangroves and take part in some leisurely bird spotting with several species calling this stretch of land home. Day guests also get their entire entry fee back to spend on food and drinks.

Daily, Dh150 per adult; reservations via emlifestyle@anantara.com; anantara.com

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Shangri-La is giving guests credit back to spend in the resort this summer. Photo: Shangri-La Qaryat, Al Beri

With a one kilometre-long private beach and lush gardens, Shangri-La Qaryat, Al Beri comes with views of the Khor Al Maqta creek and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This summer you can bring the whole family to spend the day at the hotel’s infinity pool. There are two options to choose from, depending how much credit you want back to spend on food and beverage at the resort, and best of all — children under 6 swim for free.

Daily, Dh195 (with Dh170 credit), Dh295 (with Dh250 credit), www.shangrila.com

Dubai

Caesars Palace at Bluewaters Dubai

Daycation with Ain Dubai views at Neptune Pool and Bar. Photo: Caesars Palace at Bluewaters Island

The Neptune Pool and Bar at Caesars Palace at Bluewaters Dubai comes with views of Ain Dubai, comfortable sun loungers, a private beach and all-day access to the sprawling swimming pool. As you relax, peruse the food and beverage menu as you’ll have your full entry fee back to spend on eats and drinks.

Daily, Dh280 weekdays, Dh380 on weekends; www.caesars.com

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Make like an A-lister this summer and head to a private island for a day of beachside lounging, ocean breezes and excellent food and drinks. Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is the first to have opened at the ambitious project off the coast and is welcoming day guests. Enjoy 360-degree views of the city and the ocean, before unwinding in the palm tree-surrounded infinity pool.

Read more 10 UAE hotels with indoor pools: from Burj Al Arab in Dubai to a RAK desert oasis

It’s not the cheapest daycation package, but this is a private island we’re talking about and your fee includes speedboat transfers plus Dh350 in credit to spend on spa treatments or dining. Children can enter for half-price and enjoy unlimited dining and drinks throughout their visit.

Daily, Dh750 for adults, Dh325 for children aged 5-11, free for children under 5; www.anatrara.com

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

Spend a summer day lounging in the heart of the DIFC. Photo: Four Seasons

If a day lounging in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre appeals, then Four Seasons is the place to go to. Head straight to the rooftop for sun-seeking sessions with a view, or get comfortable beside the hotel’s glass-walled pool surrounded by some of the city's most-loved skyscrapers. And, technically, it won’t cost you a dirham, as you’ll get your full entry fee back to spend on the poolside menu.

Daily, Dh300; www.fourseasons.com

Address Beach Resort

Grab your friends for a luxury daycation at the world's highest infinity swimming pool in Dubai. Photo: Zeta Seventy Seven

For the ultimate Dubai-style pool day, and plenty of bragging rights on the 'Gram, gather six friends and head to Zeta Seventy Seven, at the Address Beach Resort. The highest outdoor infinity pool in the world, as verified by Guinness World Records, welcomes guests over the age of 21 to take a dip nearly 300 metres above the city. As well as having access to this sweet spot with awe-inspiring vistas, you’ll also get a fully air-conditioned cabana complete with a TV, Bluetooth speakers, a coffee machine and a private bathroom and shower. Food and signature beverages are also part of the deal, so get ready to settle in for the duration.

Daily, Dh7,777 for up to seven people; www.addresshotels.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

The Centara Mirage Beach Resort in Dubai has a family daycation deal including lunch and a hotel room. Photo: Centara

Families should make a beeline for the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai this summer where daycation passes are available until the end of September. Get access to the hotel’s expansive swimming pools and water parks including the lazy river, water slides and cliff jumping points. There’s also a rope climbing course for budding adventurers. Adults can unwind by the pool while children head to the Camp Safari Kids' Club, while teenagers can enjoy the Ezone. Lunch is included, served at Thai restaurant Suan Bua, and you’ll also have access to a superior room for post-swim naps and showers.

Weekdays only, Dh350 excluding taxes for two adults and two children, additional guests from Dh100 per person; www.centarahotelsresorts.com

Rixos The Palm Hotel and Suites

All-inclusive staycations are popular, but why not give an all-inclusive daycation a try? Rixos The Palm Hotel and Suites is offering exactly that this summer with visitors having access to the resort’s temperature-controlled swimming pool and private beach, as well as the Jungle Gym and fitness activities in the outdoor wellness area. Little ones can go to the Rixy Kids' Club, where they’ll have their own mini pool. All food and drinks are taken care of with access to the breakfast and lunch buffets (non-alcoholic package) at A La Turca, plus unlimited soft and house beverages at I-Chill Beach Lounge for those seeking afternoon poolside drinks.

Daily, Dh399 per person on weekdays, Dh499 on weekends; www.accor.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Residential favourite Vida Emirates Hills is offering pool passes this summer at cut-price rates and all of your fee back to spend on food and beverages. Grab a lounger or a cabana and soak up those rays beside the sparkling infinity pool with views over the lush green neighbourhood, plus all of your entry fee back as credit to spend on food and drinks.

Daily, Dh120, Saturdays have a limited F&B menu; www.vidahotels.com

10 summer hotel deals in the UAE worth checking out - in pictures