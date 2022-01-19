EgyptAir's first green flight aims to cut down on single-use plastics

Set to take off on Saturday from Cairo to Paris, flight 799 will be the first of its kind to be operated by an African airline

An EgyptAir plane is parked next to other planes on the runway of the Cairo International Airport, pictured through the window of an Etihad Airways plane in Egypt December 16, 2017. Picture taken December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo
Jan 19, 2022

In a bid to show its commitment to the fight against climate change, Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir will operate Africa’s first “green flight” on Saturday.

Set to take off from Cairo and land in Paris, flight 799 will "offer environmentally friendly products and services”, said EgyptAir. The flight marks the launch of a new programme called “Green Service Flight”, which will operate more green flights in the future.

The decision was taken at the government’s behest. The country’s civil aviation minister, Mohamed Manar, lauded the effort, saying the launch is in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which aims to prioritise sustainability.

Read More
Egypt’s solar power sector hotting up but 'businesses still need to make profit'

He stressed that the Egyptian civil aviation sector attaches great importance to confronting the effects of climate change.

Amr Abol-Enein, chairman of the holding company for EgyptAir, said that the airline will use the flight as a way to raise awareness of the dangers of single-use plastics.

The national carrier is aiming to reduce single-use plastics on board its flights by 90 per cent.

Abol-Enein said that as a start, 27 products on board the flight, which had previously been made of single-use plastic, have been replaced with more sustainable alternatives.

Furthermore, a new logo has been designed to signify that a flight, product or service is environmentally friendly.

To mark the event, EgyptAir announced it would offer a 40 per cent discount on tickets for Saturday’s flight.

Updated: January 19th 2022, 3:36 PM
EgyptTravelSustainabilityEnvironment
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article EgyptAir's first green flight aims to cut down on single-use plastics
An image that illustrates this article Etihad expands 'green' loyalty programme with perks for corporate travellers
An image that illustrates this article Etihad US flights operate as normal as other airlines cancel over 5G concerns
An image that illustrates this article Legoland Hotel in Dubai offers Lego-themed rooms and workshopsStory gallery icon