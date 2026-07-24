Bouaddi, Moussa and the Arab World Cup stars set for moves in club football

Following a historic eight-team Arab participation in the World Cup, several players from the Middle East and North Africa are hoping to make big moves during this summer’s transfer window.

Morocco’s Ismail Saibari, who scored three goals in three games for the Atlas Lions at the World Cup, completed a switch from PSV Eindhoven to Bayern Munich last month, during the competition, while Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has everyone waiting on the announcement of his next destination following his Liverpool exit, with Besiktas emerging as the leading contender.

Here’s a look at other Arab standouts who have garnered attention for their World Cup performances and are expected to land new deals in the coming weeks.

Ayyoub Bouaddi

The 18-year-old Moroccan turned heads throughout the World Cup, showcasing skill, poise and maturity beyond his years to rise as one of the most talked-about breakout young stars of the competition, and one of the hottest properties during this transfer window.

The Lille midfielder has many clubs seeking his signature but none more than Manchester City, who are reportedly willing to shell out €100 million to bring Bouaddi to the Etihad Stadium.

Anis Hadj Moussa

The Algerian right-winger, who featured in three of his country’s four games in the World Cup, has been on many European clubs’ radar all year and will likely leave Feyenoord this summer should anyone meet the €35m the Dutch side are reportedly asking for.

Dortmund led the race for Moussa before the World Cup but Sunderland, Como and Aston Villa are the latest clubs rumoured to be interested in the 24-year-old, who joined Feyenoord in July 2024 for €3.5m and is under contract until June 2030.

Haissem Hassan

The France-born Egyptian’s transfer market value has shot up from €3.5m to €8 million after the World Cup and for good reason.

Unfinished paperwork stopped him from playing in Egypt’s first three games but when he finally stepped on the pitch, he dazzled with his dribbling skills and provided one of the most stunning moments of the World Cup, running past a host of Argentina players to help create a Mostafa Zico goal, that was eventually disallowed.

Hassan then provided the assist for Zico to make it 2-0 for the Pharaohs, before Argentina staged a remarkable comeback.

The 24-year-old has been plying his trade at Real Oviedo in Spain’s second division but is rumoured to be a target for Celtic and Liverpool.

Azzedine Ounahi

Already a standout for Morocco at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ounahi once again stepped up for the Atlas Lions in 2026.

The 26-year-old Girona midfielder is reportedly being targeted by Ajax, who are trying to negotiate down his €25 million release clause, as well as Saudi’s Al Ittihad.

Rafik Belghali

The Algerian right back had a strong World Cup that has sparked interest from multiple Italian giants, most notably Roma and Inter Milan.

Currently playing for the recently-relegated Serie B side Hellas Verona, the Belgium-born Belghali is in advanced talks with Roma, according to Footmercato, with a €15m price tag attached to his name.

Emam Ashour

Al Ahly are working hard to stave off offers for the Egyptian midfielder, who had a stellar World Cup, scoring two goals and playing a key role for the Pharaohs on both ends of the pitch.

The Cairo giants have already rejected a $6 million bid from Saudi’s Al Ittihad and are trying to keep Ashour in the Egyptian capital, despite heavy interest from Celtic, who are reportedly his most serious current suitors.

Mostafa Shobeir

Ranked the eight-best goalkeeper among the 145 who were present at the World Cup, Egypt’s Shobeir shone in North America, saving two penalties – including one from Lionel Messi – and making 17 saves in total across five games.

The 26-year-old Al Ahly ‘keeper is reportedly courting attention from Aston Villa, Valencia, Girona and Benfica but no official offers have been revealed just yet.

Ali Olwan

The 26-year-old forward made history by scoring Jordan’s first-ever World Cup goal and is currently being chased by Egypt’s Al Ahly.

The Cairo side sent an official offer to Qatar Stars League club Al Sailiya, who are insisting on a full release clause payout.

Ibrahim Maza

The 20-year-old Algerian made a lasting impression in North America, earning man-of-the-match honours against Jordan and finishing as the eighth-best dribbler at the 2026 World Cup, with a total of 14 completed dribbles.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is currently valued at €45 million on Transfermarkt and is rumoured to be attracting attention from multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, according to Fichajes.

Omar Marmoush

The Egyptian did not produce the best performances with the Pharaohs at the World Cup and given his limited playing time at Manchester City, could very well leave the Etihad this offseason seeking more minutes on the pitch.

The talented 27-year-old forward is under contract at City until June 2029 but heavy interest in his services from Tottenham and Aston Villa has been reported in recent weeks. Marmoush is currently valued at €50m on Transfermarkt.