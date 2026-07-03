Algeria out of the World Cup as Arab hopes rest on Morocco and Egypt

Algeria failed in their bid to become the second Arab nation to reach the last 16 of the World Cup after falling a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Vancouver.

Having avoided Spain in the Round of 32, Algeria hoped to join Morocco in the next round.

To do so, they would have to overcome the Swiss, having advanced as one of the best eight third-placed teams from the group phase.

But the Fennecs were always second best to a well-drilled Swiss team, who reached the last-16 of the global finals for a fifth consecutive tournament. It was the Europeans' first win in the knockout stage in 88 years.

Algeria had a golden chance to open the scoring minutes into the game. A break down the right resulted in a cross into the Swiss penalty area, but Fares Chaibi scuffed his shot to let the Swiss off the hook.

Instead of being a goal up, Algeria soon found themselves 1-0 down. Johan Manzambi continued his excellent World Cup by dancing through the Algeria defence. He managed to wriggle his way to the byline and squeezed a ball back to Bree Embolo, who made no mistake from close range.

Luca Zidane was grateful that Denis Zakaria couldn’t get a better connection in an effort to double Switzerland’s lead.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Algeria defender Aissa Mandi challenges for the ball alongside Switzerland goalscorer Breel Embolo in Vancouver. Reuters Info

Spain defender Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal in the 3-0 last-32 win over Austria in Inglewood. AFP Info

Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager is left sitting on the goal line as Mikel Oyarzabal opens the scoring for Spain. AFP Info

Malik Tillman of the USA scores their second goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Reuters Info

Youri Tielemans of Belgium scores the team's second against Senegal in Seattle. AFP Info

A fan dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina. AFP Info

England's Harry Kane scores against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Atlanta. Reuters Info

Mexico's players celebrate after winning the match against Ecuador in Mexico City. AFP Info

France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates with manager Didier Deschamps after scoring the first goal in the win over Sweden, in New Jersey. EPA Info

Norway forward Erling Haaland challenges for the ball next to Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in Arlington. AFP Info

Paraguay's players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Germany in Foxborough. AFP Info

Dutch defender Jan Paul Van Hecke, left, squares up to Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari during their World Cup clash in Mexico. AFP Info

Brazil fans cheer on the South American side from Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, Lebanon. Getty Images Info

Nicolas Seiwald of Austria, left, in action against Fares Chaibi of Algeria in Kansas City. EPA Info

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau catches the ball above defender Derek Cornelius, wearing black, and South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi at the Los Angeles Stadium. Canada won the last-32 clash 1-0, with a 92nd-minute strike. AFP Info

England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring the second goal of the team's 2-0 victory over Panama. PA Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Jordan to become the first person to score in seven consecutive World Cup games. AFP Info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo makes his way past Colombia's Santiago Arias, left, and Jhon Arias. The teams drew nil-all. AFP Info

Algeria's Rafik Belghali celebrates scoring against Austria during their 3-3 draw. AFP Info

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Iran's Mehdi Taremi, in another match that ended in a draw. Reuters Info

Senegal's Pape Gueye, left, and Iraq's Ibrahim Bayesh viefor the ball. Senegal won 5-0. AFP Info

Spain's Pau Cubarsi (No 22) and Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball. Spain won 1-0. AFP Info











































The son of legendary French World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane was recalled to the starting XI by coach Vladimir Petkovic after he had been dropped for the previous match against Austria.

Switzerland always looked dangerous on the break. Time and again, Algeria squandered possession in the final third, and Manzambi drew a foul from Chaibi that resulted in a yellow card for the Fennecs forward.

Some neat play down the left presented Chaibi with goal, but but he was closed down quickly by the Swiss defence with his shot trickling harmlessly into the hands of Gregor Kobel.

Algeria had their best chance just before half-time. Riyad Mahrez sent in a cross from the right that Houssem Aouar controlled but saw the chance snatched away from him by teammate Ibrahim Maza, who dragged his shot wide from six yards out.

Algeria have never won a knockout game at a World Cup in four previous attempts and that record was to be extended as the Swiss grabbed their second of the game a minute after the restart.

Algeria were the architects of their own downfall. Nabil Bentaleb played a ball out to Rayan Ait-Nouri under pressure. Algeria's left-back was dispossessed by Zakaria, who drilled a low ball into the area. Algeria failed to clear their lines and the ball fell to Dan Ndoye, who set himself well to guide his shot beyond the outstretched hand of Zidane and into the right corner.

Fabian Rieder somehow failed to make it 3-0, when he connected with Zakaria’s cross with his heel, allowing Zidane to recover and make the save.

Mahrez had scored twice in the 3-3 draw against Austria that sent Algeria through, but the veteran winger was withdrawn on 71 minutes, having failed to make an impact.

At age 35, it would seem that Mahrez has played in his final World Cup. His and Algeria’s campaigns are over, meaning Arab participation now rests on the shoulders of Morocco, who face co-hosts Canada in the last 16 on Saturday, and Egypt, who take on Australia on Friday in the Round of 32.

Switzerland, who have three times reached the World Cup quarter-finals (1934, 1938 and 1954), will face the winner of Colombia v Ghana later on Friday.