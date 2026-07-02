Ten-man US beat Bosnia as Tielemans scores latest goal in World Cup history to see off Senegal

Goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman secured the US a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina and with it a place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

The United States earned their first knockout-round ⁠victory since 2002, but it wasn't easy after Balogun, ​who scored in the 45th minute, was shown a red card just after the hour mark.

Matt Freese made three saves for his second clean sheet of the tournament to the delight of the roaring crowd.

Tillman then scored a superb free kick on 82 minutes to secure safe passage for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The US will next play Belgium in Seattle on Monday. The Belgians pulled out a 3-2 win over Senegal after extra time earlier Wednesday.

Balogun gave the US a 1-0 halftime lead with a wicked spin and shot from the top of the box. He followed a formula that worked in the first match against Paraguay when he had an early goal reversed because of an offside call before putting one on the scoreboard that stuck.

This time, he was offside in the 31st minute, but he would not be denied 14 minutes later. It was his third goal of the tournament, but he will now serve a suspension.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates with manager Didier Deschamps after scoring the first goal in the win over Sweden, in New Jersey. EPA Info

Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal against Ecuador in Mexico City. Reuters Info

Mexico's players celebrate after Jimenez's goal against Ecuador in Mexico City. AFP Info

Norway forward Erling Haaland challenges for the ball next to Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in Arlington. AFP Info

Paraguay's players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Germany in Foxborough. AFP Info

Dutch defender Jan Paul Van Hecke, left, squares up to Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari during their World Cup clash in Mexico. AFP Info

Brazil fans cheer on the South American side from Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, Lebanon. Getty Images Info

Nicolas Seiwald of Austria, left, in action against Fares Chaibi of Algeria in Kansas City. EPA Info

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau catches the ball above defender Derek Cornelius, wearing black, and South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi at the Los Angeles Stadium. Canada won the last-32 clash 1-0, with a 92nd-minute strike. AFP Info

England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring the second goal of the team's 2-0 victory over Panama. PA Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Jordan to become the first person to score in seven consecutive World Cup games. AFP Info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo makes his way past Colombia's Santiago Arias, left, and Jhon Arias. The teams drew nil-all. AFP Info

Algeria's Rafik Belghali celebrates scoring against Austria during their 3-3 draw. AFP Info

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Iran's Mehdi Taremi, in another match that ended in a draw. Reuters Info

Senegal's Pape Gueye, left, and Iraq's Ibrahim Bayesh viefor the ball. Senegal won 5-0. AFP Info

Spain's Pau Cubarsi (No 22) and Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball. Spain won 1-0. AFP Info

Turkey midfielder Arda Guler scores a goal past the US's Matt Turner. Turkey won 3-2. EPA Info

Australia's Nestory Irankunda (No 17) and Paraguay's Omar Alderete during the teams' 0-0 draw. EPA Info

The Netherlands' Jan Paul Van Hecke, left, and Nathan Ake in action against Tunisia's Anis Slimane. The Oranje won 3-1. AFP Info

Ecuador's Nilson Angulo celebrates scoring during the team's 2-0 victory over Germany. AFP Info







































The US kept their defensive shape, pinning Bosnia and Herzegovina deep, resulting in a giveaway that led to the ball pinging off Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Balogun ran onto the loose ball, stopped, turned to his left and fired in his third goal of the tournament.

A few minutes later in first-half stoppage time, Balogun pounded a shot off the crossbar from a pass by Sergino Dest.

The match took an ominous turn for the US in the 64th minute when Balogun was issued a straight card when challenging for a header, his right ​foot landed on Muharemovic's left ankle.

There was no foul called initially by referee Raphael Claus, ‌but he reviewed the play and issued the ⁠red card.

Balogun became the first player to score and ​be red-carded in a World Cup knockout match since France's Zinedine Zidane was sent off in the 2006 final against Italy.

Youri Tielemans of Belgium celebrates scoring his team's third goal in extra time. AFP Info

Tielemans keeps cool to send Belgium through

Belgium will extend their stay in the Pacific Northwest following the latest dramatic ending in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

With five minutes of regulation time remaining, Senegal looked to have clinched a place in the last 16. They led through goals from Habib Diarra and Ismailia Sarr but Belgium rallied through Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans to send the game into extra time.

With neither side able to find a third goal, the game looked to be heading for a shoot-out, until Tielemans was bundled over in the box.

Following a lengthy VAR review, Belgium were awarded a penalty. Lukaku initially grabbed the ball to take the spot kick but handed it over to Belgium captain Tielemans, who kept his shot low to score in the 125th minute.

It was the latest goal in World Cup history.

"Now we must recuperate, recuperate, recuperate, because it is hard on the legs," Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said. "In extra time it's like two boxers, ⁠we kept fighting and fighting.

"I believe in the quality of this side," Garcia said. "It's not the best ​of all time, but tonight we wrote history."

Garcia, who called Senegal the best African team in the tournament, said the penalty call was "justified." Senegal coach Pape Thiaw was also asked multiple times for his opinion, but declined to offer one.

"Some people said there should not be [a foul given]," Thiaw said. "I do not want to interpret the referee's decision. There's always room for interpretation. I'd rather not comment on ​him. I'd rather not comment at all."