Fans in Abu Dhabi sing happy birthday to Charles Oliveira ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Charles Oliveira was serenaded with "Happy Birthday" by an energetic crowd at Yas Mall on Wednesday night, before the former lightweight champion vowed to knock out Islam Makhachev in their headline title bout at UFC 280 on Saturday.

The Brazilian, who celebrated his 33rd birthday in Abu Dhabi on Monday, faces off against Makhachev at the top of the bill at Etihad Arena.

On Wednesday night, the two contenders wowed fans at the open workouts – the first such event in the capital since the Covid-19 pandemic – before each shared their thoughts on the weekend’s highly anticipated clash.

Out last on the temporary canvas at Yas Mall, Oliveira smiled and tapped his chest in recognition of the birthday wishes, and then said: “I’m 100 per cent. I was born for this. I was chosen. I’m enlightened.

"I know you guys are rooting for him, but I’m going to knock out Islam Makhachev first round.”

Makhachev, meanwhile, remains a firm favourite in the UAE and throughout the region. The Dagestan native, a long-time friend and teammate of the hugely popular former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, gave those in attendance a glimpse of what to expect on Saturday night as he worked out with some teammates.

Taking the microphone afterwards, and with Nurmagomedov watching on, Makhachev said carrying his teammate’s legacy did not mean any extra pressure.

“Nothing [in terms of] pressure. Because look at all these people. The arena is going to be full and all these people will be on my side,” Makhachev said, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

The No 4-ranked lightweight challenger, competing for the belt for the first time, said he was not afraid to take the battle with Oliveira to the ground. The latter, the UFC record-holder for submissions and finishes, rides an 11-fight win streak but was stripped of the belt in May having missed weight ahead of his defence against Justin Gaethje.

“First second I’m going to go with him to the ground, take him down and finish him there," said Makhachev, whose win streak sits at 10. "Thank you all the fans for all your support. Saturday night I’m going to take this belt, Inshallah.”

The open workouts also featured bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger TJ Dillashaw, and Sean O’Malley and upcoming opponent Petr Yan. Those two fights feature on UFC 280 immediately before Oliveira-Makhachev.