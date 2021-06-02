Smiling Serena Williams survives scare as Stefanos Tsitsipas also battles into French Open third round

Serena Williams survived a scare to extend her latest bid for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title with a three-set victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday, while men's fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the French Open third round.

Williams, 39, who has been one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of most major trophies since 2017, brushed off a second-set blip to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

The American, seeded seventh, will play compatriot Danielle Collins for a last-16 berth as she looks for a fourth French Open crown, but first since 2015.

"It was good competition, she was playing well and I was playing well," said the former world number one, who has withdrawn injured mid-tournament on two of her last three visits to Roland Garros.

"The points were long. It was kind of fun," added Williams."I was smiling out there which is rare for me, but it's always good to enjoy your job."

Williams has already seen two of her likeliest title rivals either fail to start the tournament or pull out in unprecedented circumstances.

World No3 Simona Halep, who defeated Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final, withdrew before the event with injury.

The biggest story of the week so far has been world number two Naomi Osaka's shock withdrawal after a press boycott, saying she has been suffering with "bouts of depression" since her breakthrough triumph over Williams in the controversial 2018 US Open showpiece match.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Spain's Pedro Martinez. AFP

Williams started well on Wednesday with a comfortable opening set, but paid for missing seven of eight break points in the second as world number 174 Buzarnescu forced a decider.

But she double-faulted on break point in the first game of the third set and Williams cruised to the finish line.

Tsitsipas, regarded as the favourite to reach the final from his half of the draw, put in a strong display to dispose of Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

The Greek, who lost an epic semi-final at Roland Garros to Novak Djokovic last year, next faces big-serving American John Isner for a spot in the second week.

The 22-year-old has never reached a Grand Slam final, but has reached the semis in his last two major tournaments.

"We're here at a Grand Slam and it's a big opportunity... But of course it's going to be a challenge," said Tsitsipas.

He has won his last three meetings with Isner, who beat Filip Krajinovic in straight sets.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev was in scratchy form but did enough to see off Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in straight sets.

The German, last year's US Open runner-up, will take on Serbia's Laslo Djere in the third round after a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What is Genes in Space? Genes in Space is an annual competition first launched by the UAE Space Agency, The National and Boeing in 2015. It challenges school pupils to design experiments to be conducted in space and it aims to encourage future talent for the UAE’s fledgling space industry. It is the first of its kind in the UAE and, as well as encouraging talent, it also aims to raise interest and awareness among the general population about space exploration.

MATCH INFO Northern Warriors 92-1 (10 ovs) Russell 37 no, Billings 35 no Team Abu Dhabi 93-4 (8.3 ovs) Wright 48, Moeen 30, Green 2-22 Team Abu Dhabi win by six wickets

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

