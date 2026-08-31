US Open: Novak Djokovic out in first round of a Grand Slam for first time in 20 years

Novak Djokovic has been knocked out in the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time in 20 years in a 7-6, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 defeat to Argentina's world No 49 Mariano Navone at the US Open.

The match was Djokovic's longest first-round match of his career, lasting four hours, 35 minutes. The former World No 1 took a medical time-out before the start of the fifth and final set.

Djokovic repeatedly vomited during the match and required treatment from the medical team after the fourth set. The Serb appeared increasingly distressed as the contest entered its decisive stages.

Battling hot and humid conditions, Djokovic visibly struggled to regulate his body temperature, leaning heavily on ice packs around his neck and head during changeovers.

As Navone moved 4-1 ahead in the final set, 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic broke down in tears. Despite attempting to fight his way back into the contest, Djokovic ultimately suffered a dramatic five-set defeat.

As Djokovic left the court, the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium stood on its feet and thanked the 39-year-old for the way he fought against Argentine Navone.

It was the 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic's first defeat in the first round of a major since losing at the same stage of the 2026 Australian Open.

Navone, the world No 49 who grew up idolising Djokovic, was in shock after pulling off the biggest win of his career.

“It is the best day I’ve had. It’s amazing - and on one of the biggest stages,” Navone said post-match.

“The way we played; five sets against the GOAT. It doesn’t happen every day.

“I am very happy. I don’t know what I can say.”

“It is unbelievable,” he continued.

“It means a lot for me ... the match was tough for me because you are playing with the GOAT. It is a dream come true, 100 per cent.”

Djokovic had arrived for his 20th appearance at the Grand Slam with questions over his form and fitness after losing to Thiago Agustin Tirante in his Cincinnati opener two weeks ago.

He raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set in humid conditions but Navone pulled level at 4-4 after a short delay during which the ​roof of the main show court was closed as rain ‌fell at Flushing Meadows.

With the ⁠fourth seed still looking uncomfortable, Navone forced a tiebreak and claimed the set to ​draw loud ‌cheers and gasps from the crowd.

Djokovic, a four-time champion in New York, dug deep to ⁠take the second set, and after vomiting into a courtside bin during ⁠the third set he looked to have recovered, breaking 25-year-old Navone for a 5-4 lead before closing out the set despite a shaky game on serve.

But Navone responded by claiming the fourth set as Djokovic's serve deserted him towards ​the end due to a back issue, and the Argentine held his nerve in the decider to complete a famous win.