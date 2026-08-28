US Open 2026 explained: Key players, schedule, prize money and UAE TV guide

The US Open returns this weekend for its 146th edition in what will be the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. Held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, better known as Flushing Meadows, the tournament will see Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka return to defend the titles they won in 2025. Here's everything you need to know.

Who are the favourites?

The men's tournament is relatively open. Ordinarily, Alcaraz would be favoured, but he has only just returned from injury, so there have to be some doubts about his physical condition and level. That means Alexander Zverev is top seed after a strong year, but several elite players will fancy a run at the title. Novak Djokovic is level with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in history, but has not won a major since claiming his 24th at the 2023 US Open.

The women's draw looks ultra-competitive with all the leading players present and ready for action. Sabalenka is the top seed but will face strong opposition, not least from home favourite Coco Gauff, who warmed up for the tournament by winning the title in Cincinnati.

Where is Sinner?

World ⁠No 1 Jannik Sinner and British star Jack Draper both withdrew from the tournament last week due to injury. Former world No 4 Holger Rune will also miss out.

Key dates

August 30-September 1: First round

September 2-3: Second round

September 4-5: Third round

September 6-7: Last-16

September 8-9: Quarter-finals

September 10: Women's semi-finals

September 11: Men's semi-finals

September 12: Women's final

September 13: Men's final (10pm UAE)

Men's seedings

1. Alexander Zverev, Germany

2. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

5. Flavio Cobolli, Italy

6. Alex de Minaur, Australia

7. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

8. Ben Shelton, USA

9. Taylor Fritz, USA

10. Rafael Jodar, Spain

11. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

12. Learner Tien, USA

13. Arthur Fils, France

14. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan

15. Jakub Mensik, Czech Rep

16. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Rep

17. Casper Ruud, Norway

18. Brandon Nakashima, USA

19. Frances Tiafoe, USA

20. Tommy Paul, USA

21. Luciano Darderi, Italy

22. Valentin Vacherot, Macedonia

23. Andrey Rublev, Russia

24. Francisco Cerúndolo, Argentina

25. Joao Fonseca, Brazil

26. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile

27. Arthur Rinderknech, France

28. Ugo Humbert, France

29. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina

30. Alexander Blockx, Belgium

31. Cameron Norrie, UK

32. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus poses with the trophy after defeating Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 US Open final. EPA Show caption: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus poses with the trophy after defea…

Women's seedings

1. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus

2. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

3. Jessica Pegula, USA

4. Coco Gauff, USA

5. Mirra Andreeva, Russia

6. Linda Noskova, Czech Rep

7. Karolina Muchova, Czech Rep

8. Iga Swiątek, Poland

9. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

10. Amanda Anisimova, USA

11. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine

12. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

13. Naomi Osaka, Japan

14. Iva Jovic, USA

15. Diana Shnaider, Russia

16. Sorana Cirstea, Romania

17. Alexandra Eala, Philippines

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia

19. Jasmine Paolini, Italy

20. Maja Chwalinska, Poland

21. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia

22. Madison Keys, USA

23. Elise Mertens, Belgium

24. Anastasia Potapova, Russia

25. Emma Navarro, USA

26. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Rep

27. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Rep

28. Sara Bejlek, Czech Rep

29. Ann Li, USA

30. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

31. Leylah Fernandez, Canada

32. Maria Sakkari, Greece

How much prize money is on offer?

The winners of both the men's and women's US Open singles titles will receive $5.5 million. The runners-up will receive $2.8m.

What time is it on in the UAE?

The morning session's first-round matches start at 7pm UAE (11am local), with the night session starting at 3am UAE (7pm local). Subsequent schedules and orders of play will be announced as the tournament progresses. The times for the finals are fixed, however, and take place as below:

Women's singles final: September 13, midnight UAE

Men's singles final: September 13, 10pm UAE

How to watch on TV in the UAE

The 2026 US Open will be shown in the UAE on beIN Sports and streamed on TOD TV by beIN.