US Open 2026 explained: Key players, schedule, prize money and UAE TV guide

The US Open returns this weekend for its 146th edition in what will be the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. Held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, better known as Flushing Meadows, the tournament will see Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka return to defend the titles they won in 2025. Here's everything you need to know.
Who are the favourites?
The men's tournament is relatively open. Ordinarily, Alcaraz would be favoured, but he has only just returned from injury, so there have to be some doubts about his physical condition and level. That means Alexander Zverev is top seed after a strong year, but several elite players will fancy a run at the title. Novak Djokovic is level with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in history, but has not won a major since claiming his 24th at the 2023 US Open.
The women's draw looks ultra-competitive with all the leading players present and ready for action. Sabalenka is the top seed but will face strong opposition, not least from home favourite Coco Gauff, who warmed up for the tournament by winning the title in Cincinnati.
Where is Sinner?
World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British star Jack Draper both withdrew from the tournament last week due to injury. Former world No 4 Holger Rune will also miss out.
Key dates
August 30-September 1: First round
September 2-3: Second round
September 4-5: Third round
September 6-7: Last-16
September 8-9: Quarter-finals
September 10: Women's semi-finals
September 11: Men's semi-finals
September 12: Women's final
September 13: Men's final (10pm UAE)
Men's seedings
1. Alexander Zverev, Germany
2. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain
3. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
5. Flavio Cobolli, Italy
6. Alex de Minaur, Australia
7. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
8. Ben Shelton, USA
9. Taylor Fritz, USA
10. Rafael Jodar, Spain
11. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy
12. Learner Tien, USA
13. Arthur Fils, France
14. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan
15. Jakub Mensik, Czech Rep
16. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Rep
17. Casper Ruud, Norway
18. Brandon Nakashima, USA
19. Frances Tiafoe, USA
20. Tommy Paul, USA
21. Luciano Darderi, Italy
22. Valentin Vacherot, Macedonia
23. Andrey Rublev, Russia
24. Francisco Cerúndolo, Argentina
25. Joao Fonseca, Brazil
26. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile
27. Arthur Rinderknech, France
28. Ugo Humbert, France
29. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina
30. Alexander Blockx, Belgium
31. Cameron Norrie, UK
32. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy
Women's seedings
1. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
2. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan
3. Jessica Pegula, USA
4. Coco Gauff, USA
5. Mirra Andreeva, Russia
6. Linda Noskova, Czech Rep
7. Karolina Muchova, Czech Rep
8. Iga Swiątek, Poland
9. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
10. Amanda Anisimova, USA
11. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine
12. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
13. Naomi Osaka, Japan
14. Iva Jovic, USA
15. Diana Shnaider, Russia
16. Sorana Cirstea, Romania
17. Alexandra Eala, Philippines
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia
19. Jasmine Paolini, Italy
20. Maja Chwalinska, Poland
21. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia
22. Madison Keys, USA
23. Elise Mertens, Belgium
24. Anastasia Potapova, Russia
25. Emma Navarro, USA
26. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Rep
27. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Rep
28. Sara Bejlek, Czech Rep
29. Ann Li, USA
30. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
31. Leylah Fernandez, Canada
32. Maria Sakkari, Greece
How much prize money is on offer?
The winners of both the men's and women's US Open singles titles will receive $5.5 million. The runners-up will receive $2.8m.
What time is it on in the UAE?
The morning session's first-round matches start at 7pm UAE (11am local), with the night session starting at 3am UAE (7pm local). Subsequent schedules and orders of play will be announced as the tournament progresses. The times for the finals are fixed, however, and take place as below:
Women's singles final: September 13, midnight UAE
Men's singles final: September 13, 10pm UAE
How to watch on TV in the UAE
The 2026 US Open will be shown in the UAE on beIN Sports and streamed on TOD TV by beIN.