Dubai Tennis Championships: Humbert ousts champion Tsitsipas to set up match against Rublev

Ugo Humbert emerged victorious in a battle of the past two winners of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, besting 2025 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-5.

Defeat means the 27-year-old Greek Tsitsipas will drop outside the world’s top 40 for the first time in almost eight years. Tsitsipas left the court with head bowed.

“It was a funny first round – the two last winners of the tournament,” said Humbert, who beat Alexander Bublik in the final here two years ago. “It's so good to be back where I won the tournament. I have such good memories, and it was a tough battle tonight.”

Both players dominated their service games, with Tsitsipas only conceding two points in his opening four service games, while Humbert was forced to deuce in only one game. Yet as the scoreline progressed to 5-4 to Humbert, Tsitsipas’ serve deserted him just when he needed it most.

A pair of double-faults by the Greek ultimately gifted the Frenchman the opening set.

The second set followed a similar pattern as Tsitsipas proved unable to positively change the course of the match. Humbert conceded two break points in the first game yet found the resolve to dig deep and hold. From there, the set stayed on serve for 11 consecutive games until, with Humbert 6-5 up and Tsitsipas serving to stay in the tournament, another two wasteful forehands by the three-time Dubai finalist handed Humbert two match-points.

The Frenchman sealed the match at the first opportunity as Tsitsipas’ third unforced forehand error in sequential points sealed his fate.

“I think today, it was a big battle,” added Humbert. “We both served very well, and I had just a few opportunities and I did it, so I'm super happy. It’s nice to come back to play again on this beautiful court. I have such a nice feeling when I play here and it’s nice to be in second round.”

Next up for Humbert is another former champion in Andrey Rublev, the 2022 title-winner who eased past France’s Valentin Royer 6-3, 6-4.

“It was a great win for me because I knew very well in our first meeting, I lost,” said Rublev. “[Royer’s] a great fighter, and I’m really happy that I was able to take that challenge and go through in straight sets. When you play so late, to have some time to recover before the next match is so important.”

On facing Humbert, Rublev added: “It’s going to be great for me to see my level because Ugo is a great player. He’s hitting the ball really hard; he’s getting better and better, and always fights until the end, playing super aggressive and hitting bombs from all over the place. He’s won here in the past too, so it’s going to be an interesting fight.”

Earlier in the day on New Court 1, eighth seed Jiri Lehecka survived losing the first set to Lucky Loser Luca Nardi – a late injury replacement for France's Arthur Fils – by recovering to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. The Czech will face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday after the qualifier disposed of Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4.

In the final game on New Court 1, sixth seed Jakub Mensik edged past Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 7-6. Mensik will face Australia's Alexei Popyrin, the world No 47, who narrowly edged out Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

On Court 2, world No 25 Tallon Griekspoor – the highest-ranked player not seeded in Dubai this week – defeated Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen 6-3, 6-4 to set up a mouthwatering second-round match against second seed Alexander Bublik.