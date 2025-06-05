Novak Djokovic says 'forget the age' as he blasts way into French Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic delivered a timely reminder of his enduring greatness with a hard-fought four-set victory over Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday night, taking another step toward a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

In front of a packed Court Philippe Chatrier, the 38-year-old Serbian recovered from a set down to defeat the third-seeded German 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in three hours and 24 minutes of compelling tennis under the lights. The win marks Djokovic’s 101st career triumph at Roland Garros, and sets up a high-stakes showdown in the last four against world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

“It was an amazing match,” Djokovic said post-match. “Obviously beating one of the best players in the world on the biggest stages is something that I definitely work for. I still push myself on a daily basis at this age because of these kind of matches and these kind of experiences.”

Zverev, last year’s runner-up in Paris, came out of the blocks quickly, breaking Djokovic in the opening game and riding that momentum to take the first set – the first the Serb has dropped at this year’s tournament.

But if there is one lesson Djokovic has taught throughout his storied career, it’s to never write him off.

The three-time French Open champion responded with clinical precision, breaking Zverev early in the second set and maintaining control with trademark consistency and a shrewd use of the drop shot to nullify the German’s power from the baseline.

Djokovic broke twice in the third set to put clear daylight between him and his opponent, and although Zverev had his chances in the fourth – including a thrilling break point that Djokovic saved with a blistering cross-court forehand – the momentum never truly shifted back.

When match point finally arrived for a fifth time, Djokovic did not falter. Arms raised, he soaked in the acclaim of a Parisian crowd well aware they are witnessing the twilight years of one of tennis’s greatest champions.

The significance of the moment was not lost on him.

“It’s a proven kind of testament to myself that I can, and to others that I can still play on the highest level,” he said. “I just thrive on these occasions.”

Djokovic’s path to this point has been marked by questions over his form and fitness. A subdued early season campaign – by his lofty standards – included an uncharacteristically early exit in Indian Wells and patchy performances during the clay-court swing. But Wednesday’s win, coupled with his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-finals earlier this year, offers a compelling counter-narrative.

“I think the win against Alcaraz in the quarters of the Australian Open, and tonight against Zverev, proves to myself and others that I can still play on the highest level,” Djokovic said. “Forget the age.”

Even Zverev, who had every reason to be disappointed after falling short, acknowledged the scale of the challenge Djokovic still poses.

“I think at the moment he's a bit underrated, to be honest,” the German said. “A lot of people count him out already, but this year he's had wins over Carlos at the Australian Open, and a win over me at the French Open. Forget the age. For any player, those are pretty good results.”

For Zverev, defeat brings a premature end to a frustrating clay-court season. Following early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid, and a quarter-final showing in Rome, the German’s quest for a first Grand Slam title will now shift to the grass courts.

But the story of the night was Djokovic – still standing, still fighting, and still chasing history.

Next up is Sinner, the young Italian who has rapidly risen to the summit of the sport. Djokovic was under no illusions about the challenge ahead.

“Jannik is in tremendous form, and he has been the best player for the last couple of years,” he said. “There is no bigger occasion for me. I’ll try to do my best to step it up and perform as well as I did tonight.”

At 38, Djokovic continues to defy the passage of time. And as he moves within two wins of Grand Slam No 25, there is little doubt he remains a force to be reckoned with.

