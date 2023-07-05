David Beckham attends Wimbledon championships as weather woes continue

Former England captain and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham attended the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday as weather continued to play spoilsport.

Read more Ons Jabeur wants level playing field as Arab women take tennis by storm

Beckham sat in the royal box with his mother Sandra, 74, as Russian 11th seed Daria Kasatkina faced Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Also in attendance were English golfer Luke Donald and TV personality Bear Grylls.

It was a rather grim day at Wimbledon as rain caused havoc again.

Intermittent showers on Wednesday forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended twice, while play in the main stadiums was also stopped because of the weather.

Only Centre Court and No1 Court at the All England Club have roofs. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men's champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court.

Only eight matches were completed at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent rain, creating a huge backlog for the tournament.

Also, protesters interrupted a match on one of Wimbledon's show courts on Wednesday, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters ran onto Court 18 during the first-round match between 21st-seed Grigor Dimitrov and Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro

A man sat down near the net and removed his jacket while a woman was escorted away by officials.