Andy Murray to join Novak Djokovic at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Andy Murray has confirmed his participation in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships later this month after the three-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wildcard for the tournament.

The former world No 1 captured the Dubai title in 2017 and will join 22-time major champion Novak Djokovic at this year's ATP 500 event, taking place from February 27 to March 7. In all, eight of the world’s top 20 male players will compete in Dubai.

“Coming back to Dubai brings with it a lot of good memories, not least 2017 and the final with Fernando,” said two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, who also reached the final in Dubai in 2012.

"My form is improving and my game is getting better, so the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships provides another great opportunity for me to continue to climb back up the rankings.”

Murray is currently ranked No 61 as the 35-year-old Briton continues the long process back from career-saving hip surgery in 2019. There have already been encouraging signs that Murray is edging closer towards his past form after defeating Italian world No 14 Matteo Berrettini and talented Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in back-to-back five-set marathons at the Australian Open - all while playing with a metal hip.

Murray surged to the top of the world rankings in November 2016 and has won 46 ATP Tour titles in his career, including the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He is also the only male player to successfully defend a singles gold medal at the Olympic Games, achieved at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

In addition to Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth title in Dubai, Murray joins a strong line-up comprising defending champion Andrey Rublev, 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, and world No 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Dubai,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“Everybody knows how important a figure he is in British tennis and, as we have seen in the seven previous times he has competed at our event, he always attracts a strong and passionate support base. He accepted our wildcard last year and was a credit to the tournament and we are very happy he has accepted our invite once again.”

The ATP Tour tournament will take place the week after the WTA Tour event, which will begin on February 19 and be headlined by world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Australian Open champion and world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, and Tunisia's world No 3 Ons Jabuer.