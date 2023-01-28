Russell Crowe and other celebrities at Australian Open final in Melbourne - in pictures

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina faced off in the final of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Belarusian fifth seed Sabalenka had won all 10 matches she contested this season, heading into the final.

Rybakina, 23, coolly moved through the draw, unfazed by the snub of her opening match being shunted out to the wilderness of Melbourne Park's Court 13.

The Russian-born player, who now represents Kazakhstan, accounted for three Grand Slam champions on her way to the final, including world number one Iga Swiatek.

Rybakina sent down 45 aces in reaching the decider at Melbourne Park, easily more than anyone else in the women's draw.

The final at Melbourne Park was attended by some famous names, including actor Russell Crowe, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, former cricket captain Steve Waugh and others.