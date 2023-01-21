Andy Murray out of Australian Open after another tough battle

Andy Murray threatened another miracle on Margaret Court Arena but fell to a four-set defeat against Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Australian Open.

The Scot was back at the scene of his late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis, having done his best to recover from the five-hour and 45-minute epic, where he came back from two sets down to claim victory at 4.05am.

Coupled with a near five-hour first-round win over Matteo Berrettini, Murray had spent 10 hours and 34 minutes on court just making it through to the last 32.

To begin with it appeared he would offer little resistance but he willed himself into the match and improbably took the second set before Spaniard Bautista Agut claimed a 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory after three hours and 29 minutes.

"Always playing Andy at a Grand Slam is very tough. He knows the game very well, he knows very well how to play a Grand Slam match," said Bautista Agut afterwards.

"I'm very happy with how I held the nerves and tension. I'm very happy with the win. There was a lot of love for Andy.

"I'm feeling well on the court, I'm competing well, I'm doing everything I can outside the court to play good matches,.

"Today was obviously very tough but I enjoyed the match, the atmosphere. I think I'm prepared to play a good match in the next round."