Tsitsipas storms into Australian Open semi-finals after masterclass against Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his perfect record in Grand Slam quarter-finals after delivering a masterclass to thrash Jannick Sinner and book his place in the Australian Open last-four on Wednesday.

The Greek fourth seed was at his scintillating best inside Rod Laver Arena, where he raced to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over the 10th-seeded Italian in just over two hours.

Tsitsipas, 23, is through to his third Australian Open semi-final and is one win away from a second major final, having reached the title match at Roland Garros last year. He will face the winner of the later quarter-final between US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and No 9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

With Melbourne's big Greek population, Tsitsipas has always drawn strong support at the Australian Open and it was the same again in the clash against Sinner.

"I think my humility helped a lot today. I knew I was going on the court facing a very good player. I tried to focus on my best shots and it paid off more than I thought," he said in his on-court interview.

"Once again, stepping on to that court, having the crowd support, it is truly unbelievable."

Tsitsipas had been troubled by an elbow injury ahead of the Australian Open, and following the gruelling five-set win over Taylor Fritz in the fourth round on Monday, the in-form Sinner was expected to test the Greek's fitness and energy levels.

Instead, Tsitsipas stamped his authority from the get-go, breaking at the first opportunity and keeping Sinner at arms-length to cruise to the first set. Another break early in the second - shortly before a rain interruption which forced the stadium roof to be closed - again proved enough of an advantage as Tsitsipas dominated his own service games.

With the fight knocked out of Sinner, Tsitsipas broke twice in the third set to wrap up an emphatic victory to send out an ominous warning to his remaining rivals and dismiss any doubts about his fitness.

"I'm pretty sure my doctor is watching right now," he said. "We both didn't expect for me to be here, it was not part of our plan. He told me he didn't see me playing in Australia, but I proved him wrong.

"He's a big tennis enthusiast and I am happy I found the right person to bring me back even stronger."