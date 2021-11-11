Andy Murray stuns top seed Jannik Sinner in Stockholm Open

Former world No 1 Andy Murray celebrated his "best win of the season" after stunning top seed Jannik Sinner to reach the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open.

The Scot claimed his second victory over a top-10 opponent in a fortnight, following up his Vienna win against Hubert Hurkacz by seeing off Sinner 7-6, 6-3.

“It’s probably my best win this season,” said the 34-year-old Murray after reaching just his second ATP Tour quarter-finals in the last two years.

“Obviously, if I want to move back up the rankings and have good runs in tournaments again, I need to win these matches,” added Murray, who is ranked 143rd. “I want to have a deep run here.”

Murray said he's trusting his instincts more, rather than rushing to try to finish points.

“I’ve said in the last few weeks, it’s coming. I don’t know if it will be this week or at the beginning of next year, but I’m going to be pushing and getting deep in tournaments again."

Italian Sinner was perhaps still carrying the disappointment of being pipped for a place at the ATP Finals in Turin next week, although he will head to his home country as the first alternate.

Murray next faces Tommy Paul, who upset fellow American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

Defending champion Denis Shapovalov began his campaign in confident fashion with a 7-6, 6-1 win over qualifier Andrea Vavassori, while second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime saw off Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4 and fourth seed Dan Evans defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-2.

US Open quarter-finalist Botic Van De Zandschulp claimed another noteworthy result, beating seventh seed Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (3) 3-6 7-5, and eighth seed Frances Tiafoe was a 6-4 6-4 winner over Pedro Martinez.