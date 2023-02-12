Jebel Ali Dragons edge Abu Dhabi Harlequins to climb to fourth in West Asia Premiership

Jebel Ali Dragons capped a successful trip to the capital with victory in an 11-try thriller against Abu Dhabi Harlequins in the West Asia Premiership.

The Dragons took three teams to Zayed Sports City on Saturday, and remained undefeated in each.

Their third XV played out a 19-19 draw with Quins, and the second string won 41-0 in UAE Division 1.

In the top-tier competition the Dragons won 36-34 to leapfrog their hosts into fourth in the table.

At The Sevens, Dubai Tigers completed the double over Dubai Exiles with a 28-17 win which keeps the pressure on Bahrain at the top of the Premiership.