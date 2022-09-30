Tickets for 2022 Dubai Rugby Sevens go on sale

Tickets for this year's Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens went on sale on Friday.

Part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, this year's Dubai Sevens takes place over the national day weekend of December 1-3.

READ MORE Ex-South Africa sevens star aims to make impact alongside Dylan Hartley at Dubai Sharks

The 2022 edition of the rugby festival will deliver an amplified experience for all in attendance with additional entertainment stands and activations for children and young adults, including a new Hops & Food Market, the invitational team party tent, as well as a new stage called "The House".

With over 100,000 fans expected to attend this year’s festival, fans and visitors can look forward to an exciting weekend of music alongside the rugby action on Pitch 1 and 2. Three world-renowned superstar DJs are set to headline Frequency on 8, a visual and audio experience and Beats on Two, a unique bar concept which overlooks all the action on Pitch 2.

Expand Autoplay Dubai College first team, in red and black, won the Gulf U19s title at the Dubai Rugby Sevens in 2018, beating he school's second-string side in the final. All photos by Reem Mohammed / The National

"At the Emirates Dubai 7s, we are incredibly proud to be one of the biggest and best Rugby 7s Tournament in the world. Now in our 52nd year, the event has grown to become the largest sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East," said Simon Jelowitz, Head of Sport Operations of Emirates Dubai 7s.

"Each year, we strive to deliver better sports, music, entertainment and food and beverage, as well as unbelievable experiences for all, that will last long in the memory and the 2022 Festival will be no exception."

Ticket options for the sporting weekend include the ultimate Hangar Hospitality for an upscale and all-access experience, Weekend General Admission and Weekend Reserved Seating, as well as single-day tickets that are available in limited quantities. Children under 12 years of age gain free entry during the weekend.

Weekend general admission tickets are priced at Dh475 with reserved seating starting from Dh575.

For more information visit www.dubairugby7s.com.