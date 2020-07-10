UFC 251: Kamaru Usman ready for 'biggest, baddest opponent' Jorge Masvidal at Fight Island

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says Jorge Masvidal is the ‘biggest, baddest’ opponent he’s ever faced as he prepares to defend his crown at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

A long-time rival, Masvidal stepped into the Fight Island opener only on Monday following Gilbert Burns' withdrawal. The Brazilian tested positive last week for Covid-19 before flying to the UAE.

The UFC quickly arranged for Masvidal to take the fight, which headlines first event in the four-fight series on Yas Island. The American, whose record in mixed martial arts sits at 35-13 (12-6 UFC), is viewed by many as the greatest threat to Usman's long unbeaten streak.

The Nigeria-born champion has won all 11 bouts in the UFC, with a solitary loss from 16 MMA outings. However, Masvidal comes into the clash on the back of a standout 2019, where he chalked up three victories and entered the record books by recording the fastest knockout in UFC history - five seconds.

________________

Stars in Abu Dhabi for UFC 251

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Stevie Ray and the UFC team arrive in Abu Dhabi from London. Etihad Airways (ACCIOLY@photo)

________________

Usman is in no doubt what he’s going up against come Sunday.

“At the end of the day, Masvidal is the biggest, baddest opponent that I have ever faced up to this date,” he said during the virtual media day early on Friday.

“They’re supposed to make a big deal out of that because he’s no slouch. I know that he’s tough. I know that he presents a different challenge, but that’s my job. That’s why I’m a champion. That’s why I’m on top.

“We’ve seen, my previous opponent said that he was going to leave me out on a stretcher just like Masvidal. He said that they will leave me in a pool of my own blood and that they would carry me out on a stretcher.

“My opponent before that, Tyron Woodley, said if it came to wrestling, he’d kick my ***. If it came to jiu-jitsu, he’d break my arm. If it came to striking, he’d knock me out. And we saw how all that turned out. So you know, that’s the story they say just to try to build themselves up and hype themselves up. But very quickly, when they step in there, their dreams of being champion turn into nightmares quickly.”

Usman makes the second defence of the title he captured from Woodley in March last year. He last fought in December, when he stopped Colby Covington in the final minute of their action-packed championship bout in Las Vegas.

Masvidal, one of the most popular fighters in the sport, is a more than dangerous threat to that supremacy, though. Therefore, Usman says he won’t underestimate him when the buzzer goes at Flash Forum on Sunday.

“He’s the best out of each and every one of [my past opponents],” he said. “He’s the best. He’s the next guy in front of me. He’s the toughest guy in front of me, so I don’t take him lightly.

“I’m going out there with all my thoughts, the thought that he’s the best opponent that I have faced today, and I have to go out there and treat him accordingly.”

About whether Masvidal’s 11th-hour addition makes UFC 251 an even bigger event, Usman said: “Can you sell [expletive] to the fans? The fans know if you have someone that’s worthy as a challenger.

“The fact that Jorge had such an amazing year in 2019 puts him into that category to where he’s the next biggest challenge for me. I’m excited. I can’t wait. I think this is the fight that people wanted, and it’s the fight that people are getting.”

Usman said he’s ready for the full five rounds against Masvidal, and that he actually prepares fights to be drawn out, rather than a quick knockout.

“When you beat them from start to finish, the whole time and outclass them completely, it breaks them internally,” he said. “It takes something away from them that they can never gain back. That’s a fight they don't want to fight.”

________________

Main card at UFC 251

KAMARU USMAN v JORGE MASVIDAL (welterweight title bout): Well, what a turn of events. Gilbert Burns withdrew from the headline bout on Saturday having tested positive for Covid-19, leaving the UFC scrambling for a last-minute replacement to take on the champion. And boy did they come up with one. Burns might be ranked the No 1 challenger in the division, but for many the principal match-up in this class was always Usman-Masvidal. There's real enmity between the two – in contrast, Usman and Burns are teammates – while Masvidal is viewed as the greatest threat to his foe's reign at the summit. With three wins in 2019, including the five-second victory against Ben Askren (fastest knockout in UFC history), Masvidal was rightly named Fighter of the Year. Although this marks his first official title bout, the supreme striker is one of the sport's most popular athletes and boasts a 35-13 record.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

Results: 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah (PA) | Group 2 | US$55,000 (Dirt) | 1,600 metres Winner: AF Al Sajanjle, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 7.05pm: Meydan Sprint (TB) | Group 2 | $250,000 (Turf) | 1,000m Winner: Blue Point, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,600m Winner: Muntazah, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 8.15pm: Meydan Trophy Conditions (TB) | $100,000 (T) | 1,900m Winner: Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 (TB) | $250,000 (T) | 1,800m Winner: Poetic Charm, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (D) | 1,200m Winner: Lava Spin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,410m Winner: Mountain Hunter, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

