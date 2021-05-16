Canelo Alvarez, Novak Djokovic and the best of the Giro d'Italia: 25 top sporting images of the week

We pick out the most spectacular pictures from the last seven days

Gareth Cox
May 16, 2021

Manchester City were this week crowned Premier League champions without having to kick a ball in anger.

Arch-rivals Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City on Tuesday meant Pep Guardiola's side sealed the title for a third time in four seasons.

Neymar, Lewis Hamilton and Manchester United fans' protest: 25 of the best sporting images of the week

Three days later, City continued their winning ways on the pitch when they defeated Newcastle United 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller on Tyneside that set a league record with their 12th consecutive victory away from home.

Also decided in England this week were the latest winners of the FA Cup after Leicester City came out on top with a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final on Saturday at Wembley.

In the boxing ring last weekend, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez set his sights on the  undisputed title super middleweight title after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in front of 70,000 fans in Texas.

The Mexican caught Saunders with a vicious shot in the eighth round and the British fighter retired on his stool minutes later.

On the golf course, Rory McIlroy ended his 18-month winless streak by securing the Wells Fargo Championship for a third time.

The Northern Irishman, whose last victory came back in November 2019, shot a final round 68 at Quail Hollow to clinch a one-shot victory from Mexican Abraham Ancer.

We have picked out 25 memorable images in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next picture click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

