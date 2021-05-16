Canelo Alvarez, Novak Djokovic and the best of the Giro d'Italia: 25 top sporting images of the week

Manchester City were this week crowned Premier League champions without having to kick a ball in anger.

Arch-rivals Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City on Tuesday meant Pep Guardiola's side sealed the title for a third time in four seasons.

Three days later, City continued their winning ways on the pitch when they defeated Newcastle United 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller on Tyneside that set a league record with their 12th consecutive victory away from home.

Also decided in England this week were the latest winners of the FA Cup after Leicester City came out on top with a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final on Saturday at Wembley.

In the boxing ring last weekend, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez set his sights on the undisputed title super middleweight title after defeating Billy Joe Saunders in front of 70,000 fans in Texas.

The Mexican caught Saunders with a vicious shot in the eighth round and the British fighter retired on his stool minutes later.

On the golf course, Rory McIlroy ended his 18-month winless streak by securing the Wells Fargo Championship for a third time.

The Northern Irishman, whose last victory came back in November 2019, shot a final round 68 at Quail Hollow to clinch a one-shot victory from Mexican Abraham Ancer.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

How it works 1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground 2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water 3) One application is said to last five years 4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

