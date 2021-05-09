Canelo Alvarez sets sights on undisputed title after TKO win over Billy Joe Saunders

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez forced Billy Joe Saunders to retire on his stool at the end of the eighth round of their super middleweight unification fight on Saturday night and immediately turned his focus to the one title not in his possession.

Putting his WBC and WBA titles on the line against undefeated WBO champion Saunders, Alvarez started strong in the opening rounds before his British opponent managed to find his way into the fight.

However, just as Saunders looked to have found his range and some rhythm, working effectively off the jab, Alvarez unleashed a vicious shot in the eighth round that ultimately ended the fight.

Saunders sat still saying he couldn't see out of his right eye which was badly swollen from Alvarez's repeated and deliberate blows.

Alvarez could sense victory in the eighth as he chased the southpaw around the ring waiving his arms in the air as if to let the pro-Mexican crowd know that the end was near.

"I knew it," Alvarez said. "I think I broke his cheek. He didn't come out to fight because I broke his cheek."

Saunders headed from the ring to the hospital to get his injured eye looked at.

Alvarez improved to 56-1-2 with 38 knockouts, while Saunders, 31, dropped to 30-1 with 14 KOs.

Alvarez, 30, often brutally overpowers his opponents before knocking them out and even though that wasn't the case this time he followed the game plan set out by his trainers to perfection.

"I said before the fight that it was going to develop by seventh and eighth round," Alvarez said. "I was winning round by round.

"I started to adjust really quick."

The victory is another step in four-weight world champion Alvarez's quest to dominate the 168-pound division, and the 30-year-old Mexican has set his sights on doing just that as soon as possible. The only title Alvarez does not hold, the IBF strap, currently belongs to unbeaten American Caleb Plant.

"I want Plant," he says. "I am coming my friend. I hope that fight is made easy. Let's give the fans that fight."

Alvarez's promoter, Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn, agreed with his fighter. "It's the only fight," Hearn said. "Hopefully Plant feels the same way. We want to keep the great times coming in boxing. It would be the first Mexican undisputed at 168lbs. Alvarez will fight anybody, we know who he wants. It's over to Plant. That's the fight that must happen."

Alvarez's victory was witnessed by 73,000 plus fans at AT&T Stadium, the largest US crowd to watch a sports event since the coronavirus pandemic and the largest attendance for an indoor boxing fight.

Supported by the overwhelming majority inside the stadium, Alvarez thanked the supporters for turning out.

"It's something very difficult to explain," he said. "I don't have words, the emotion I feel for all the people who have come out. The motivation they give me to continue on is very difficult to explain."

THE BIO Ms Al Ameri likes the variety of her job, and the daily environmental challenges she is presented with. Regular contact with wildlife is the most appealing part of her role at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. She loves to explore new destinations and lives by her motto of being a voice in the world, and not an echo. She is the youngest of three children, and has a brother and sister. Her favourite book, Moby Dick by Herman Melville helped inspire her towards a career exploring the natural world.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner Canvassed, Par Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Meydan Cup – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,810m Winner Dubai Future, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Mouheeb, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 8.15pm Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 9.50pm Meydan Classic – Conditions (TB) $$50,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm Dubai Sprint – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Man Of Promise, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

