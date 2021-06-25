British Olympic Association still 'trying to convince' some Team GB athletes to get vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

The BOA said earlier this month it was on track to ensure all athletes and staff were fully vaccinated before the Olympics

Women wearing protective face masks walk past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum. Reuters
Women wearing protective face masks walk past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum. Reuters

The British Olympic Association is still trying to convince some athletes to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before next month's Tokyo Olympics, chief executive Andy Anson said.

The BOA said earlier this month it was on track to ensure all athletes and staff were fully vaccinated before the Olympics.

The Tokyo Games, delayed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin on July 23.

Read More

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto announces that spectators will be allowed to attend. APTokyo Olympics will allow up to 10,000 spectators at each venue despite Covid warnings

"We're trying to convince them it's the right thing to do," Anson told the BBC on Friday. "People have got the right to choose, and we have to respect that. But it's not necessarily that helpful."

Japan has largely avoided the kind of explosive Covid-19 outbreaks that have devastated other countries, but its vaccine roll-out was initially slow and the medical system has been pushed to the brink in some places.

Many Japanese people remain sceptical about the possibility of holding even a scaled-down Games safely during the pandemic. Organisers have excluded foreign spectators and limited the number of domestic ones for the event.

Anson said the Athletes' Village in Tokyo will be "probably the toughest environment in sports at this time".

"We are putting in place very strict protocols along with the organisers to make sure, to the fullest extent possible, we follow the rules of isolation, distancing, and just keeping in our own 'semi bubbles,'" he said.

On Wednesday, a second member of Uganda's Olympic delegation, an athlete, tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Japan.

It comes after a first member of Uganda’s Olympic team tested positive and was denied entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Games that begin in five weeks.

_____________

Inside the Olympic Games Village in Tokyo

Published: June 25, 2021 10:35 AM

SHARE

SHARE

More on the Games
Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, has highlighted the importance of the country's partnership with the Special Olympics. The National

UAE envoy says country shares Special Olympics' values of tolerance and acceptance
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attends last year's Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Special Olympics

Sheikh Mohamed pledges $25m to support Special Olympics education project
Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics at Zayed Sports City. Antonie Robertson / The National

Special Olympics World Games worth Dh1 billion to local economy, report finds
The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 opening ceremony. Victor Besa/The National

Special Olympics to take part in the world’s largest timed mile
Shanice Baptiste, from Trinidad and Tobago, with her coach Clevanic Williams-Cupid at Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

Athlete who fell ill at Special Olympics finally heads home
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - March 25, 2019: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (3rd L), greets Rahma Khaled, Egyptian TV host and person of determination (L), during a Sea Palace barza. Seen with Majid Al Usaimi, National Director of the Special Olympics UAE (2nd L). ( Ryan Carter / Ministry of Presidential Affairs ) ---

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Special Olympics Higher Committee members - in pictures
More on Olympics
Egypt's Mohamed Salah will be looking to make 2020 another huge year for Liverpool and his country. Reuters

Salah keen to 'find a way' to play at Olympics despite Liverpool objection

Football
epa09294641 Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto arrives at a news conference after a meeting with local municipalities working group hosted by the government in Tokyo, Japan, 23 June 2021, on the day to mark one month to go until the opening of the Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) outbreak.

No alcohol, no autographs: Tokyo unveils fan rules for Olympics

Sport
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto announces that spectators will be allowed to attend. AP

Olympics will allow up to 10,000 spectators despite Covid warnings

Sport
Members of Uganda’s Olympic team pose for a photo on their arrival in Izumisano, western Japan, on Sunday, June 20. A member of the squad has tested positive for Covid-19. AP

Uganda Olympic team member denied entry in Japan after positive Covid-19 test

Sport
Noureddine Hadid is Lebanon's fastest man, holding the national records in the 60m, 100m, 200m and 400m. Matt Kynaston for The National

Olympic Dreams: Hadid determined to keep racing into record books

Sport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read