Tokyo Olympics will allow up to 10,000 spectators at each venue despite Covid warnings

Organisers announce maximum of 50 per cent capacity, but overseas spectators remain banned

Up to 10,000 Japanese spectators will be allowed at Tokyo 2020 Olympic venues, despite warnings from health bosses, it was announced on Monday.

Overseas visitors have already been banned but organisers revealed Japanese fans could attend providing crowds do not exceed 50 per cent of a venue's capacity.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23, while the Paralympics follow a month later from August 24, but those fans allowed to attend will not be permitted to shout and will have to wear masks.

Read More

Noureddine Hadid is Lebanon's fastest man, holding the national records in the 60m, 100m, 200m and 400m. Matt Kynaston for The NationalOlympic Dreams: No money, no resources but Noureddine Hadid determined to keep racing into record books

The limit for the Games, scheduled to begin on July 23, "will be set at 50 per cent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people", organisers said in a statement.

Numbers could be further reduced after July 12, depending on whether emergency Covid-19 measures, due to expire the day before, are extended or due to any other anti-infection measures in force at the time.

The national stadium, built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and due to host athletics and football, would have held 68,000 fans but now will be at less than 15 per cent capacity.

Some of the country's top health experts said banning spectators would be the least risky option.

"It would be preferable to have no audience from the standpoint of infectious disease control," Haruka Sakamoto, a physician and researcher at Keio University, said before the decision.

"I am concerned not just about the increase in the number of people coming to watch the Olympics itself but also about the loosening of people's sense of urgency by hosting the Olympics with spectators."

However, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said: "There are so many cases, domestically and internationally [of] sports events with spectators.

"By exercising thorough measures and based on the government criteria, we believe we can hold the Games with spectators.

"The entire world is facing the same issues and we have to work together to overcome them."

The announcement followed five-way talks among Tokyo 2020 organisers, the Japanese government and that of the capital, Tokyo, and the international Olympic and Paralympic committees.

Before the meeting, IOC President Thomas Bach said the vaccination rate for athletes and officials residing in the Olympic Village was now "well above 80 per cent", exceeding the IOC's initial expectations.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he would not rule out holding the Summer Olympics without spectators if the capital was under a state of emergency for Covid-19.

"In the event a state of emergency was declared then we can't rule out not having spectators," he told reporters during a tour of vaccination sites in Tokyo on Monday.

Last week, Suga decided to lift a coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and eight other prefectures that had suffered a resurgence.

The government retained less tough curbs for seven of the nine prefectures, including Tokyo, until July 11, less than two weeks before the Games are set to open.

Published: June 21, 2021 04:25 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on the Games
Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, has highlighted the importance of the country's partnership with the Special Olympics. The National

UAE envoy says country shares Special Olympics' values of tolerance and acceptance
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attends last year's Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Special Olympics

Sheikh Mohamed pledges $25m to support Special Olympics education project
Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics at Zayed Sports City. Antonie Robertson / The National

Special Olympics World Games worth Dh1 billion to local economy, report finds
The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 opening ceremony. Victor Besa/The National

Special Olympics to take part in the world’s largest timed mile
Shanice Baptiste, from Trinidad and Tobago, with her coach Clevanic Williams-Cupid at Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

Athlete who fell ill at Special Olympics finally heads home
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - March 25, 2019: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (3rd L), greets Rahma Khaled, Egyptian TV host and person of determination (L), during a Sea Palace barza. Seen with Majid Al Usaimi, National Director of the Special Olympics UAE (2nd L). ( Ryan Carter / Ministry of Presidential Affairs ) ---

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Special Olympics Higher Committee members - in pictures
More on Olympics
Members of Uganda’s Olympic team pose for a photo on their arrival in Izumisano, western Japan, on Sunday, June 20. A member of the squad has tested positive for Covid-19. AP

Uganda Olympic team member denied entry in Japan after positive Covid-19 test

Sport
Noureddine Hadid is Lebanon's fastest man, holding the national records in the 60m, 100m, 200m and 400m. Matt Kynaston for The National

Olympic Dreams: Hadid determined to keep racing into record books

Sport
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
Aziza Sbaity rolls out her hamstring on a foam roller, whilst warming up for training. She had suffered for years with hamstring syndrome. (Matt Kynaston)

Lebanese sprinter won't let any obstacle slow her down

Sport
Great Britain's Sir Mo Farah (left) sprints to the finish line for down the field at the 10,000m Championships in Birmingham. PA

Sir Mo Farah looking like another athlete who has carried on too long

Sport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read