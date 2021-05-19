Anthony Joshua fight in doubt after Tyson Fury claims Deontay Wilder wants '$20m to move over'

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020. Reuters (Reuters)

Tyson Fury seems to expect to face Deontay Wilder next instead of Anthony Joshua, claiming his former foe requested $20 million to step aside for this summer’s world heavyweight title unification bout.

Fury and Joshua had this week agreed finally on a money-spinning clash in Saudi Arabia on August 14, which would crown the undisputed heavyweight champion. The Brit boxers had earlier this year signed a two-fight deal.

However, on Monday a US arbitrator ruled in mediation that Wilder has the legal right to fight WBC champion Fury for a third time following their rematch in February last year, with a deadline set of September 15.

On Wednesday, Fury posted a message on Instagram over a video of Wilder doing some pad work with trainer Malik Scott, with the tag: “What a joke [Wilder] has become.”

Fury said the American had asked for “$20m to move over" before adding: "Looks like I will have to crack his skull again."

Scott also posted on Instagram, saying Wilder "declined and had no interest in step-aside money. He wants blood and not step-aside money. Retribution is upon us."

Fury, undefeated in 31 professional bouts, became a two-time world champion when he stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their hugely one-sided rematch in Las Vegas 15 months ago. The first fight, in December 2018, had ended in a contentious draw.

The pair was slated to meet last year for a third time, but the coronavirus pandemic and an injury to Wilder appeared to clear the road to the much-hyped encounter with Joshua. Joshua holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts.

Fury's American promoter, Bob Arum, has seemingly given conflicting statements to various media outlets, with ESPN reporting the Top Rank chief on Tuesday as saying he would abide by the arbitrator’s ruling.

"We're not paying Wilder to step aside," Arum said. "It's better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December."

Arum said Top Rank has already reserved Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a Fury-Wilder fight on July 24.

Meanwhile, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, the driving force behind the unification bout in Saudi Arabia, said he is now assessing possible alternatives for his client. Chief among those, a defence against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, the mandatory challenger for the WBO crown.

Speaking on an in-house video on Tuesday, the Matchroom Boxing head said: "It would be in an ideal world, if the right deal could be done, to maintain those belts and to keep the Fury fight alive for probably December, but for the undisputed [title] as well.

"We want to be in a position by the end of this week to know are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.”

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh234,000 - Dh329,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV Power: 360bhp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh282,870 On sale: now

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

