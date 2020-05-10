Amir Khan says he won't box behind closed doors due to infection risk

Amir Khan's last win came over Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia. PA

Former world champion Amir Khan has said he won't fight behind closed doors if boxing resumes during the coronavirus pandemic.

British officials are looking at July as a possible return date for bouts. However, these are likely to take place without spectators at venues.

"Even though there is big money I wouldn't be able to do it as I need the fan base there," Khan told the BBC.

"I've got three kids. I do so much in the sport already and I feel I'd rather be 100 per cent sure before I jump back in," explained the 33-year-old.

A two-time light-welterweight world champion after earning an Olympic silver medalr, Khan won his last bout with a fourth-round victory over Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in July to take his professional record to 34 wins from 39 fights.

Khan had previously made it clear he wants to end his career with a lucrative bout against Filipino great Manny Pacquiao or in an all-British contest with Kell Brook – and those fights need a crowd.

"I just feel that for a boxer to walk into an arena and walk into a fight having no fans in an empty stadium it's going to be like walking into a sparring session so I can't really see that working," he said.

"It's hard to lift yourself really and get yourself ready for a fight. I can't see the big names doing that unless there's ridiculous money from the TV company on the table. You need the audience there to lift your spirits."

Meanwhile Khan questioned whether the health measures proposed by the British Boxing Board of Control for staging bouts amid the pandemic, including the testing of boxers, who would isolate at designated hotels, and officials wearing masks during bouts, would be enough to stop the spread of the virus.

"What if someone gets badly injured or catches something from his opponent?," he said.

"At times when you hit someone with a shot, the spit will come onto you; the sweat will fall on you. When you hit someone there is going to be blood flying off you and coming onto you.

"I just feel like it's going to be very dangerous."

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

THE POPE'S ITINERARY Sunday, February 3, 2019 - Rome to Abu Dhabi

1pm: departure by plane from Rome / Fiumicino to Abu Dhabi

10pm: arrival at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

Monday, February 4

12pm: welcome ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace

12.20pm: visit Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Presidential Palace

5pm: private meeting with Muslim Council of Elders at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6.10pm: Inter-religious in the Founder's Memorial

Tuesday, February 5 - Abu Dhabi to Rome

9.15am: private visit to undisclosed cathedral

10.30am: public mass at Zayed Sports City – with a homily by Pope Francis

12.40pm: farewell at Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport

1pm: departure by plane to Rome

5pm: arrival at the Rome / Ciampino International Airport

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

UFC Fight Night 2 1am – Early prelims 2am – Prelims 4am-7am – Main card 7:30am-9am – press cons

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

if you go

