Leo Bergere returns to Abu Dhabi for opening leg of World Triathlon Championship Series

Leo Bergere returns to Abu Dhabi for the season-opening ITU World Triathlon Championship Series in March just three months after being crowned world champion at the same venue.

Joining the Frenchman in next month’s race at Yas Marina on March 3-4 are some of the biggest names from around the world.

Bergere will be up against American Morgan Pearson and Belgium’s world No 4 Jelle Geens – the men he beat to the podium top spot in the capital in November.

The stellar line-up continues with Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt, the world No 2, Olympic silver medallist and Commonwealth champion Alex Yee of Britain, world No 5 Vincent Luis of France, and world No 3 and Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde from New Zealand.

“I came to Abu Dhabi in November with a World Championship title in my sights," Wilde said. "That race unfortunately didn’t go to plan due to getting Covid just before the race – now I’m more determined than ever to come back and top the podium in March.

“I spent a lot of time in Abu Dhabi in the lead up to the race in November. The community, the facilities, the city – everything is perfect for me as a professional athlete to race at the highest level. I’m excited to come back!”

Georgia Taylor-Brown heads the women’s elite category. The British world No 2 is a gold and silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics and Commonwealth silver medallist.

She will be aiming to go one step further after finishing second behind Flora Duffy in Abu Dhabi in November.

The Abu Dhabi race will also feature six more of the world’s top-10 triathletes including world No 3 Taylor Spivey of the USA. She will face stern competition from Beth Potter, a bronze medallist at last year’s Commonwealth Games, France’s world No 8 Cassandra Beaugrand, world No 9 Sophie Coldwell of Britain and world No 10 Leonie Periault.

Former Abu Dhabi champion Rachel Klamer will be searching for another title in the UAE following her triumph in 2018.

The event will also see the return of 2019 Abu Dhabi race winner and former world champion Katie Zaferes, who will be appearing in her first race since giving birth to her son.

The American, whose accomplishments include an individual bronze and silver in the mixed relay at the Tokyo Games, is looking forward to competing again.

“Abu Dhabi is a place that is special to me – my win there in 2019 greatly contributed to my World Title so I can’t wait to get back,” she said.

“This will be my first World Triathlon Series race since having my little boy, Kimble – I have been training really hard over the last few months to be in the best possible shape and it will serve as good preparation for the rest of the year.

“It’s a fierce field of ladies on the start line – but I’m ready for the challenge and determined to give my best.”

It will be the eighth year that Abu Dhabi has hosted this major global event. Alongside the elite and para races, the event will feature multiple different community race categories for adults and children.

“To have an elite field of this strength – that includes Olympic, World and Commonwealth champions – is a clear indication of how highly regarded the Abu Dhabi event is on the global World Triathlon calendar,” Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said.

“These athletes also play a vital role in inspiring the local community – giving our age group athletes the chance to race on the same weekend as their heroes is just one reason that this event is so special.”